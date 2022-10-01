Richard Marx on difficulties of working with Keith Urban

American singer-songwriter Richard Marx has revealed that Keith Urban can be fickle when it comes to writing a hit.

Marx, 59, who has written top-selling records for Barbara Streisand and US boy band NSYNC, says the Australian superstar has a hard time deciding which songs to record.

The pair had a difference of opinion over the tune One Day Longer, which they co-wrote for Marx’s latest album, Songwriter.

American singer-songwriter Richard Marx has revealed that Keith Urban can be fickle when it comes to writing a hit

“This song, like several songs I’ve written with Keith over the years, was something he was madly in love with while we were writing it and completely gone three days later,” Marx said in an interview with Herald Sun.

The Right Here Waiting hitmaker, who has sold over 30 million albums, said the same thing happened when they wrote Keith’s 2005 hit Better Life.

After Urban rejected another song the pair wrote, titled Everybody, Marx recorded his own version of the song.

But when Urban heard Marx’s version of the tune, he changed his mind and asked for it back.

Urban’s version of Everybody became a major country hit in the US, reaching No. 5 on the Billboard charts in 2008.

Keith (pictured) has collaborated with Marx several times over the years – and each time he has trouble deciding whether to keep the songs they’ve written together.

Chicago-born Grammy winner Marx also recalled his lifelong friendship with the late Olivia Newton-John.

“For my 20th birthday, she took me to this beautiful restaurant,” he recalled.

‘Which you couldn’t get into, but she was Olivia Newton-John… she was one of the most remarkable people I’ve ever known.’

In 2002, the two music legends collaborated on the duet Never Far Away.

Marx rose to fame in the 1980s with a string of hits in the US, including Satisfied, Endless Summer Nights and Hold onto the Nights.

The superstar will tour Australia in 2023 with concerts planned for Brisbane, Sydney, Perth, Canberra, Wollongong and Melbourne.

Tickets for the Richard Marx Songwriter Tour continue sales October 6