Richard Marles says Scott Morrison should face ‘severe consequences’ for secret jobs scandal 

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Scott Morrison faces “serious repercussions” for secretly swearing by five ministries, the deputy prime minister said, as legal advice will be made public.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will advise the Solicitor General on Tuesday on the legal implications of Morrison’s secret ministries, after being briefed on the matter Monday.

Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles said he had not seen the legal advice but would be briefed on it at a cabinet meeting.

However, he said that regardless of the advice’s findings, Mr Morrison would face repercussions.

Former Prime Minister Scott Morrison is pictured in parliament representing Cook

“Whatever the legal advice, there must be a political consequence for a person who has so completely ignored the Westminster cabinet system,” he told ABC News on Tuesday.

“It must be a serious consequence because what we saw was a total undermining.”

Calls for an investigation into the former prime minister’s actions, with him taking on health, financial, treasury and home affairs, as well as the industry, science, energy and resources portfolio, between March 2020 and May 2021 are mounting. .

Mr Morrison intervened as co-resources minister, blocking the PEP-11 gas exploration permit off the coast of NSW after Resources Secretary Keith Pitt approved the project.

The final decision is now the subject of an appeal in federal court.

Mr Morrison has maintained that this was the only time he used his powers to interfere with the portfolios.

Former Home Secretary Karen Andrews has called on Mr Morrison to resign as MP for Cook.

Mr Marles said it is important that lessons are learned from the situation so that it can never be repeated.

“What has happened here is clearly a disgrace, and it is appalling how the Australian people have been treated with contempt,” he said.

“What we need to look at when looking at this advice (is) to ensure that there are principles that ensure transparency in the way government works, transparency for the Australian people.”

Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles (second from right) said he had not seen the legal advice but would be briefed on it at a cabinet meeting

There have also been calls to investigate the role of the public service and the governor general, but Mr Marles said Mr Morrison’s behavior should be the starting point.

“We need to understand what Morrison has done here as a former prime minister… and then look at those other questions,” he told ABC Radio.

“We also want to understand the legality of this so that we can ensure that not only our government, but also governments in the future operate in a transparent manner.”

A spokesman for the office of the official secretary to the governor general supported the change of the system to a “more transparent process” to ensure nominations were made public.

Mr Marles said any loopholes in the legal system allowing Mr Morrison to appoint himself as a minister should be closed.

The deputy prime minister said calls for Mr Morrison to step down from parliament over his behavior are a matter for the Liberal Party.

Liberal former Home Secretary Karen Andrews has called on Mr Morrison to leave politics in the wake of the scandal.

The Greens have already asked House Speaker Milton Dick to refer Mr Morrison to the powerful Privileges Committee over the scandal.