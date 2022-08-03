Richard Madeley cuts a sombre figure after being slammed for ‘sexist’ and ‘infantilising’ comment

Richard Madeley looked gloomy as he went to the shops in central London on Tuesday.

The outing came after he was blasted for ‘infantilizing’ Euro 2022 star Chloe Kelly by calling her ‘Coco’ because ‘that’s what he calls his daughter’ during an early morning interview on Good Morning Britain.

The host, 66, donned a gray T-shirt for the outing which he paired with a pair of casual denim shorts.

Shielding his eyes behind aviator curtains, the host slipped his feet into brown Birkenstock sandals as he luged his gear into a backpack.

The former host of This Morning went to the grocery store to pick up a few essentials before later going out with a cart.

Viewers were outraged when footballer Chloe, 24, spoke to Richard and Kate Garraway on Good Morning Britain about her historic strike during the final, which was followed by one of Wembley’s most iconic celebrations.

Unhappy: Lioness Chloe Kelly (pictured) seemed stunned when Richard told her: ‘Chloe – or ‘Coco’ as I call my daughter Chloe – Coco, thank you so much for coming’

The English professional footballer revealed she took her shirt off during her goal celebration because a “male footballer would do the exact same thing” and says it’s the “best yellow card she’s ever received”.

But at the end of the interview, she seemed stunned when Richard told her, “Chloe—or ‘Coco’ as I call my daughter Chloe—Coco, thank you so much for coming.”

Many of those watching were stunned by the moment, with one writing, “I wonder if he would infantilize one of the lions like this.”

Another commented: “Chloe Kelly’s face after Richard Madeley says ‘Chloe – or ‘Coco’ as I call my daughter Chloe – Coco, thank you so much for coming.”

“I have to say I can’t imagine a young male player who had just scored the winning goal for England in a final that comes on TV and is told ‘Colin – or ‘Col-Col’ as I call my son Colin – Col – Col, thank you very much for coming.’

A third called it “patronising,” while another seemed to cringe and wrote, “O lord!”

Sexist? Viewers accused the broadcaster of sexism during the interview

Another wrote: ‘She had to bite back a reply. It shouldn’t.’

“How to be brought to Earth faster than gravity – being forced to have an interview with this least intelligent man,” one commented.

Elsewhere in the interview, Chloe spoke of the moment she scored the winning goal in the match, saying: “Everything is a blur, you celebrate for what the moment is, I can’t take my shirt off.

Many of those watching the program were stunned by the interaction, labeling it “patronising and inappropriate”

Good Morning Britain presenter Richard Madeley with his daughter Chloe in 2014 in London

‘I’m taking off my shirt; I’m going crazy because a male footballer they would do the exact same thing so as a woman why can’t we.

“At that point, any England fan or player at the moment is an England fan. It’s the best yellow card I’ve ever received.’

Earlier in the interview, Chloe revealed that she’s just trying to “live in the moment.”

She said, “It’s not established yet. I guess I just live in the moment and don’t even really look too much at my phone because I live in the now and take it all in.”