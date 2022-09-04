Richard Madeley and Judy Finnigan enjoy a day out with their new granddaughter Bodhi Rae Georgia

Richard Madeley and Judy Finnigan became grandparents for the first time just weeks ago when their daughter Chloe, 34, welcomed her first child with husband James Haskell, 37.

And the family recently enjoyed a day out in London with the new toddler named Bodhi Rae Georgia.

Heading to cozy pub The Spaniards Inn, former This Morning host Judy was once the doting grandmother when she spent some time with Bodhi.

New mum Chloe seemed to be recovering well from the recent cesarean delivery as she headed for the day out – pushing the toddler in a pram.

The fitness guru kept her look casual for the outing in cycling shorts and an oversized crew neck jumper.

She added a baseball cap over her wavy blonde locks and seemed to keep her complexion natural.

And as they sat down for an alfresco lunch, Judy couldn’t take her eyes off the newborn as she held Bodhi in her arms.

Beaming at the little toddler, she reveled in grandmother’s duties on the outing, laughing as she later rummaged about the toddler in her pram.

Judy wore an all-black ensemble for the outing, with a flowing black top and matching pants.

While her husband Richard also seemed in the mood for the day, because the presenter opted for a plain white T-shirt.

After lunch, former rugby pro James made his way to the parking lot with Bodhi fast asleep in his arms.

The adorable baby donned a giraffe print all-in-one while James cummed with a backpack full of supplies tossed over his shoulder.

Richard and Judy helped the couple get everything back in the car, while enjoying a chat before setting out.

The family welcomed Bodhi on August 10, when Chloe and James shared the good news on their respective Instagram accounts.

And to give fans an insight into the birth, the latter admitted to “crying like a baby” during labor — while sharing a slew of sweet hospital photos.

James captioned the post: ‘Welcome to the world my beautiful daughter Bodhi Rae Georgia Haskell. yes I cried like a baby when she came out.’

‘I knew love, but not like that! I finally understand what people are talking about when they talk about having children.

“To my mega wife @madeleychloe you gave me the best gift anyone could ever ask for.

‘You were a real machine during this period and a born mother. To be fair, you have a lot of experience taking care of me.

“Watching you with Bodhi is the best there is. You are already great. I love you.’

As Chloe announced the birth with a sweet photo of her daughter’s hand, as she explained, they were “in love” with her.

The TV personality wrote: ‘We are delighted to welcome our daughter into the world. We are completely lost and beaming with pride.’

‘Our girl was born on Wednesday morning 22/10/08 at 8.36 am.’