RICHARD LITTLEJOHN – With the rise of industrial activity across the country, it’s time to sing a seasonal song

There has been nothing comparable since the Winter of Discontent in 1978/79. Unions are tumbling over each other to create as much disruption as possible this Christmas. Maybe it’s time to rewrite a favorite seasonal song…

On Christmas Day the unions sent me a strike from the RMT.

On Boxing Day the unions sent me a strike by nurses and a strike by the RMT.

On Christmas Day, the unions sent me No London buses, a strike by nurses and a strike by the RMT.

On the fourth day of Christmas the unions sent me: no passport office, no London buses, a strike by nurses and a strike by the RMT.

On the fifth day of Christmas the unions sent me: No emergency room! No passport office, no London buses, a strike by nurses and a strike by the RMT.

On the sixth day of Christmas the unions sent me a dispute with the DVLC, no A&E! No passport office, no London buses, a strike by nurses and a strike by the RMT.

On the seventh day of Christmas the unions sent me: Another postal strike, No DVLC, No A&E! No passport office, no London buses, a strike by nurses and a strike by the RMT.

On Christmas Day, Labor billed me for school fees plus VAT! Another mail strike, no DVLC, no A&E! No passport office, no London buses, a strike by nurses and a strike by the RMT.

On the ninth day of Christmas they started taking the ‘P’..! No ambulances, another mail strike, no DVLC, no ER! No passport office, no London buses, a strike by nurses and a strike by the RMT.

Unions are tumbling over each other to create as much disruption as possible this Christmas. Pictured: Royal Mail postmen on strike in Leeds

Pictured: Members of the University and College Union take part in a ‘March for Higher Education’ in Leeds. The strike of more than 70,000 UCU university employees over pay conditions affects about 2.5 million students

Pictured: Striking bus drivers take part in their picket at South London’s Walworth Abellio garage

On the tenth day of Christmas, the GMB! No border patrol, no ambulances, another postal strike, no DVLC, no A&E! No passport office, no London buses, a strike by nurses and a strike by the RMT.

On Christmas Day, Up released the TUC! No Eurostar, no border patrol, no ambulances, another postal strike, no DVLC, no A&E! No passport office, no London buses, a strike by nurses and a strike by the RMT.

On Christmas Day, more reruns on the BBC… No Eurostar, no border patrol, no ambulances, another postal strike, no DVLC, no A&E! No passport office, no London buses, a strike by nurses and a strike by the RMT.

Christ I need a big BTW!

This time next year, Rodney, we’re Superman and Lois

The Batman and Robin episode of Only Fools has been named the number one Christmas TV show in the country. I’m not sure about that.

My money is always on Eric and Ernie. But that Peckham Xmas special was priceless.

But again, Trigger stole the show. When he opened the door at the wake, in black suit, white shirt, and black tie, to Del and Rodney in their superhero costumes, the Trotters said, “We thought it was fancy dress.”

That’s it, Trig said. ‘I feel stupid. I came as a driver.’

The Batman and Robin episode of Only Fools has been named the number one Christmas TV show in the country. I’m not sure about that. Pictured: Nicholas Lyndhurst as Rodney and Sir David Jason as Del

Welcome to another edition of Life Imitating Minder, Volume 94. Everyone is fussing about the Albanian invasion of Britain these days, but it wasn’t always that way.

Watching an early episode of Minder on ITV4 this week, Arthur imported a batch of moody flared jeans from Albania.

Surprised that no one wanted to buy them, he wondered, ‘What does everyone have against Albania? At least they were on our side during the war.’

Terry explained that the quality of the denim was so bad that they only lasted about two weeks.

And anyway, he said, Levi’s is spelled with an ‘i’, not a ‘y’!