RICHARD LITTLEJOHN: At last we see the real Princess Anne – full of love for her Mama

Don’t worry, this isn’t going to be another ‘The Queen Who Met Me’ piece. I did meet her once, on the 150th anniversary of the Journalists’ Charity, of which she was patroness.

I stood in line, along with other charity ambassadors, next to my old buddy Nick Ferrari, the peerless LBC host of the radio breakfast.

Nick, a staunch monarchist, was so excited to meet Hare Maj that he bowed. He squatted so low I was afraid he would have trouble getting back up.

The Queen had that effect on people. Even though I’ve never been such a royalist, it was an honor to shake her hand. I remember thinking how much she reminded me of my own mother. Same height, same posture, some of the same facial expressions.

It was an impression that only grew every time I saw the Queen on TV, as they both got older and entered their tenth decade.

Mom was a few years younger, but they were of the same generation, and at least superficially cut from the same cloth. Though they came from vastly different backgrounds, they shared many traits: love for family and country, selflessness, and a wicked sense of humor.

Even though my father’s job brought her to America 46 years ago, Mom never gave up her British citizenship and came home as often as she could. Like most of those who endured the hardships and dangers of World War II, she admired the Royal Family in general and the Queen in particular.

When Mom died in March, I had to run the 3,800 miles to Detroit. Fortunately, I was in time to spend precious hours by her bedside before she passed away peacefully.

So I can understand what the Queen’s children went through when they ran to Balmoral. At least Charles and Anne were with her at the end.

What reminded me of Nick’s reaction to meeting the Queen was that photo of Anne bowing as her mother’s coffin was carried into the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh.

In my opinion it was the most poignant and moving image of the past, terribly sad few days. It illustrated a side of the Princess Royal that we have rarely, if ever, seen before.

Her face was, understandably, racked with grief, having endured not only the hard days since her beloved mama died, but a painful six-hour journey behind Balmoral’s royal hearse. The Queen had specifically requested that the princess accompany her on her final journey, an indication of the towering esteem with which she held her daughter.

Photos taken along the way show a tearful Anne, lost in thought. It wasn’t the princess we’ve grown accustomed to over the years.

We’re used to seeing her with her playful face on it, faithfully carrying out an exhausting schedule of public engagements—more than any other member of the family. Occasionally the mask has fallen off, for example when overly pushy photographers ‘Naff’orf’ are imposed on them.

But I can’t remember ever seeing her show much emotion. She’s tougher than the rest.

She has never succumbed to the temptation to indulge in selfish, soul-seeking television interviews or collaborate on all-encompassing memoirs.

Heaven knows she must have been shocked when her late sister-in-law teamed up with Andrew Morton and sat down to spill the beans with the BBC’s Martin Bashir. We can only imagine how appalled she must be at the money-guzzling antics of her ungrateful cousin Harry and his hideous actress wife.

In yesterday’s Daily Mail, royal confidante Gyles Brandreth revealed that Anne was shocked when Charles effectively told Jonathan Dimbleby in 1994 that their mother was aloof and indifferent.

She jumped in the queen’s defense and insisted, “I’m not going to speak for anyone else, but I just don’t believe there’s any evidence that she didn’t care. It begs for faith.

“I don’t think any of us thought for a second that she didn’t care about us in the same way as any other mother.”

It’s not recorded what she said to her brother behind closed doors, but “Naff’orf” would probably have been half.

So it was heartening to read Nick Constable in The Mail on Sunday that Charles and Anne are now closer than ever.

I don’t claim any special insight into the royal family, but those in the know say that the princess was the constant in the queen’s life, especially since Prince Philip died.

This is evident, certainly based on my own experience. There is a bond between mother and daughter that a son, no matter how close to his mother, simply cannot replicate.

From the moment my father died 27 years ago, my younger sister Vivienne became my mother’s rock. Her strength and remain, so to speak.

In later years, when Mom’s health deteriorated, they moved in together. Viv became her full-time caregiver, while at the same time holding a responsible job. When Covid kept us apart for over 18 months, I was comforted to know that Viv took care of Mom, beyond the call of duty.

Okay, so we were almost 4,000 miles apart. But even if my mother had lived 400 yards from me in London, I still wouldn’t have been able to care for her like only a daughter could.

I’m sure the Queen adored her four children equally, but she is fortunate to have a daughter with whom she not only shared her love of horses and the countryside, but was also someone to share her more intimate concerns and trust.

King Charles III knows he can count on his sister’s undying support as he faces many challenges in his new role as sovereign.

Likewise, I would like to think that my mother’s passing has also brought my sister and me closer together. I will be eternally grateful for everything Vivienne has done for Mom, just as I am sure Charles deeply appreciates Anne’s devotion to their dear Mom.

When you have such wonderful sisters, you are truly blessed. Just don’t expect me to bow.