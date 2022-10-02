Richard Keys vows to take legal action against Gabby Logan

<!–

Richard Keys has vowed to take legal action against Gabby Logan after she alleged in her book that he and Andy Gray joked about refusing to have sex with pregnant women in her presence while she was expecting twins.

In the broadcaster’s memoir, serialized by the Mail on Sunday, she talks about a flight to Istanbul for the 2005 Champions League final, which she did for ITV.

Keys and Gray, formerly of Sky Sports and now with Qatari network beIN Sports, were in line for her.

Logan writes, “I was seven months pregnant with twins, and I was huge. I looked like I had swallowed a space hopper.

“In earshot of me—and anyone who might listen in our business-class cabin—Richard said, ‘So, Andy, what do you think of pregnant women?’

‘I’m afraid I don’t find them very attractive, Richard. I never even slept with my wife when she was pregnant with our children.”

Logan describes the pair as ‘dinosaurs waiting to become extinct’ in her autobiography

“So you haven’t had sex, Andy?” Keys asked.

“No, I didn’t say that, Richard.”

“Then they laughed their heads off at their little ‘comedy’ routine.

“Of course I was ashamed and found their comments particularly cruel, since they both had children and wives.”

Logan adds, “Keys and Gray were dinosaurs waiting to die out.”

In response, Keys, 65, tweeted Saturday night: ‘With reference to an article published by The Mail on Sunday, written by Ms. Gabby Logan. Ms. Logan has made some extremely inaccurate allegations in the process of defaming my reputation.

“I have referred the case to lawyers for defamation charges.”

Keys has threatened to take legal action against Logan for defamation

In the book, Logan says Keys is trying to claim he “kickstarted her career” as he set up to salvage his next sexist comments while working for Sky Sports

Elsewhere in the book excerpt, Logan writes, “I don’t really want to write much about Richard Keys; he was fired, along with Gray, when they were caught talking lewdly about line woman Sian Massey, and after he was caught asking experts in the studio if they’d “smash” it, referring to another woman.

In a painful monologue to save his British career, he tried to argue that he couldn’t be sexist because he got me a job and kick-started my career. He really didn’t get it.’

Key left Sky Sports in January 2011 after the derogatory comments about Massey and after more clips appeared showing him and Gray making sexist comments off-air.

Key apologized for his “prehistoric banter” at the time, saying: “Such comments were made off-air to colleagues and, of course, were never intended to be broadcast.

“If off-air conversations of television and radio hosts were taped, nobody would be working. That’s not to defend what happened.’

In June 2013, Keys and Gray were hired by beIN to host Premier League and European football.