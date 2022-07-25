Richard Keys SAVAGES Gabby Agbonlahor in Twitter tirade
‘His broadcasting career is as insignificant as his playing career!’: Richard Keys SAVAGES Gabby Agbonlahor on Twitter after the former striker hit back at ‘dinosaurs’ criticizing Jesse Lingard’s move in Nottingham Forest
Richard Keys has launched an astonishing Twitter tirade against former Aston Villa forward Gabby Agbonlahor.
The Twitter attack came after the TalkSPORT pundit accused him and others of being “dinosaurs” in regards to their views on Jesse Lingard’s move to Nottingham Forest.
Keys, who left Sky Sports in 2011 after images surfaced showing him making sexist jokes against assistant referee Sian Massey-Ellis and other female figures, wrote on social media, accusing Agbonlahor of being an “unprofessional” player. during his playing days.
Jesse Lingard turned down West Ham to sign a £120,000-a-week deal with Nottingham Forest
He wrote: ‘I didn’t know Gabby Agbonlahor was on the radio. His broadcasting career is of course just as insignificant as his playing career.’
He added: ‘Described today by a Villa employee as ‘the most unprofessional he has ever worked with’. Apps 351. Gls (sic) 76. Is he still with Watford?’
Agbonlahor shot back at Keys by citing his 2011 resignation from Sky Sports and allegations that he had an affair with his daughter’s best friend. It is an allegation that the BeIN Sports presenter denies.
“Speaking of insignificance…after getting fired for sexism and confusing your wife with your daughter’s best friend,” he wrote. “I didn’t know they’d let you back in the air either. But keep using my name to keep relevant hairy hands.”
Richard Keys said Nottingham Forest would struggle to win 10 games next season
The tweet was in response to Agbonlahor calling out Keys and others for their criticism of Lingard following his move to Forest last week.
He told talkSPORT: “I have no problem with it at all (Lingard goes to Forest). And I feel like a lot of the dinosaurs, the older generation, have to zip it up and just keep going.
“If he wants to do JLingz, if he wants to dance, if he wants to be on TikTok, good for him. Don’t listen to those dinosaurs, the Simon Jordans, the Richard Keys, all those pranksters.’
Some pundits didn’t seem amused by Lingard’s overly gaudy announcement photos and videos
His comments on talkSPORT came after he told Keys to “shut up” in response to his tweet asking who advised Lingard.
Keys himself had tweeted a photo of Lingard with “JLingz,” his nickname, on the back of his Forest shirt that read “Who advises this man? Really?’
The veteran presenter then suggested that the “bottom line” of criticism of Lingard’s move to Forest was that they will be significantly worse than West Ham next season, with Keys suggesting they would struggle to win 10 games.
Simon Jordan, a TalkSPORT colleague from Agbonlahor, sided with Keys in the debate
‘The debate was interesting to follow. The bottom line is that Lingard would have been better off at West Ham,” he wrote.
“Forest will struggle to win ten games this season, which means they will be fighting to survive. Which means they will be called “struggling forest”. Let’s talk again in May.’
Lingard’s move appears to have drawn a line in the sand between those who think it’s a good career choice for a player coming into the later stages of his career, and those who think he should have joined a club with more ambitious and perhaps should not have taken part in what some consider to be an overly ostentatious transference reveal.
Simon Jordan, a talkSPORT colleague from Agbonlahor, joined the debate last week when he tweeted ‘this is what £200k a week buys you’ alongside a clown emoji, over an announcement from Lingard himself.
‘Let’s hope JLingz isn’t Ming zz in Nottingham Forest… Time will tell! If £10 million to a player with undisputed talent but not much return in the last three years, alongside an unhealthy obsession with TikTok, is money well spent?’
Agbonlahor responded to Jordan by calling him a “bitter owner”, referring to his failed stint as head of his Crystal Palace youth team.