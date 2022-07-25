Richard Keys SAVAGES Gabby Agbonlahor in Twitter tirade

Richard Keys has launched an astonishing Twitter tirade against former Aston Villa forward Gabby Agbonlahor.

The Twitter attack came after the TalkSPORT pundit accused him and others of being “dinosaurs” in regards to their views on Jesse Lingard’s move to Nottingham Forest.

Keys, who left Sky Sports in 2011 after images surfaced showing him making sexist jokes against assistant referee Sian Massey-Ellis and other female figures, wrote on social media, accusing Agbonlahor of being an “unprofessional” player. during his playing days.

💪 “If Lingard wants to do JLingz, dance or go on TikTok – good for him!” 😳 “Don’t listen to the Simon Jordans, The Richard Keys, all those pranksters!” 🤝 “Will you do, @JesseLingard!” Gabby Agbonlahor has his take on Jesse Lingard’s move to Nottingham Forest! pic.twitter.com/RoCgiNVjwf — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) July 23, 2022

I didn’t know Gabby Agbonlahor was on the radio. His broadcasting career is clearly as insignificant as his playing career. Described to me today by a Villa employee as ‘the most unprofessional he has ever worked with’. Apps 351. Gls 76. Is he still with Watford? — Richard Keys (@richardajkeys) July 25, 2022

Speaking of insignificance… after I got fired for sexism and confused your wife with your daughter’s best friend, I didn’t know they were going to let you back in the air either. But keep using my name to stay relevant hairy hands — Ga11agbon (@ga11agbon) July 25, 2022

Jesse Lingard turned down West Ham to sign a £120,000-a-week deal with Nottingham Forest

He wrote: ‘I didn’t know Gabby Agbonlahor was on the radio. His broadcasting career is of course just as insignificant as his playing career.’

He added: ‘Described today by a Villa employee as ‘the most unprofessional he has ever worked with’. Apps 351. Gls (sic) 76. Is he still with Watford?’

Agbonlahor shot back at Keys by citing his 2011 resignation from Sky Sports and allegations that he had an affair with his daughter’s best friend. It is an allegation that the BeIN Sports presenter denies.

“Speaking of insignificance…after getting fired for sexism and confusing your wife with your daughter’s best friend,” he wrote. “I didn’t know they’d let you back in the air either. But keep using my name to keep relevant hairy hands.”

Richard Keys said Nottingham Forest would struggle to win 10 games next season

This is what buys £200k a week… Let’s hope Jlingz didn’t eat Ming zz #nffc .. Time will tell ! If £10m on a player with undisputed talent but not much return in the last 3 years, alongside an unhealthy obsession with Tik Tok, is the money well spent? https://t.co/MrLSZnhCLh — Simon Jordan (@Sjopinion10) July 22, 2022

Bitter owner strikes again… He is a very good player and I hope he puts more on tick tock to annoy you dinosaurs 🦖 — Ga11agbon (@ga11agbon) July 22, 2022

The tweet was in response to Agbonlahor calling out Keys and others for their criticism of Lingard following his move to Forest last week.

He told talkSPORT: “I have no problem with it at all (Lingard goes to Forest). And I feel like a lot of the dinosaurs, the older generation, have to zip it up and just keep going.

“If he wants to do JLingz, if he wants to dance, if he wants to be on TikTok, good for him. Don’t listen to those dinosaurs, the Simon Jordans, the Richard Keys, all those pranksters.’

Some pundits didn’t seem amused by Lingard’s overly gaudy announcement photos and videos

His comments on talkSPORT came after he told Keys to “shut up” in response to his tweet asking who advised Lingard.

Keys himself had tweeted a photo of Lingard with “JLingz,” his nickname, on the back of his Forest shirt that read “Who advises this man? Really?’

The veteran presenter then suggested that the “bottom line” of criticism of Lingard’s move to Forest was that they will be significantly worse than West Ham next season, with Keys suggesting they would struggle to win 10 games.

The debate was interesting to watch. The bottom line is that Lingard would have been better off at West Ham. Forest will struggle to win 10 games this season – meaning they will be fighting for survival. That means they are called ‘struggling Forest’. Let’s have it again in May. — Richard Keys (@richardajkeys) July 24, 2022

Simon Jordan, a TalkSPORT colleague from Agbonlahor, sided with Keys in the debate

‘The debate was interesting to follow. The bottom line is that Lingard would have been better off at West Ham,” he wrote.

“Forest will struggle to win ten games this season, which means they will be fighting to survive. Which means they will be called “struggling forest”. Let’s talk again in May.’

Lingard’s move appears to have drawn a line in the sand between those who think it’s a good career choice for a player coming into the later stages of his career, and those who think he should have joined a club with more ambitious and perhaps should not have taken part in what some consider to be an overly ostentatious transference reveal.

Simon Jordan, a talkSPORT colleague from Agbonlahor, joined the debate last week when he tweeted ‘this is what £200k a week buys you’ alongside a clown emoji, over an announcement from Lingard himself.

‘Let’s hope JLingz isn’t Ming zz in Nottingham Forest… Time will tell! If £10 million to a player with undisputed talent but not much return in the last three years, alongside an unhealthy obsession with TikTok, is money well spent?’

Agbonlahor responded to Jordan by calling him a “bitter owner”, referring to his failed stint as head of his Crystal Palace youth team.