Richard Hammond breaks silence over his Grand Tour co-star James May’s 75mph crash

Richard Hammond has broken his silence over the ‘dramatic’ 75mph crash of his opponent James May, admitting he was ‘amazed that his limbs didn’t fall off’.

The host was involved in the terrifying accident earlier this month while filming for a special episode of his Amazon Prime show The Grand Tour.

On Thursday, Richard also mocked James’ ordeal by joking that it was “flattering” that his Grand Tour teammate would “consider that level of impersonation” after being involved in two crashes himself.

In June 2007 Richard overturned his famous £2million electric supercar and in 2006 the presenter suffered a brain injury in a car accident involving a 288mph rocket.

Speak with The sun Of James’ recent car accident, Richard joked how it’s “interesting that James picks up on crashing,” while jokingly accusing his colleague of copying his “vibrantly loud shirts” and “little goatee.”

He continued: “And now he’s taken the only thing I had left, which was crashing. It’s very flattering that he would consider that level of impersonation, but I’ll let him have that… He could have it crashing!’

Richard said of his friend’s crash: “It was a moment of extraordinary lack of judgment on the part of James.”

And about his recovery, he revealed: “He’s kind of held together with bits of cotton and sponge. So it was a huge impact. It’s pretty dramatic. And I was surprised that all his limbs didn’t just fall off.’

Earlier this month, James was rushed to hospital after crashing into a wall at 75mph while shooting a stunt scene with Jeremy Clarkson, 62, and Richard.

He took turns driving rally cars with his fellow presenters, but braked too slowly and “broke at least one rib” during the horror incident.

After the star got everything off a day later, a source told The sun: ‘It looked very worrisome at first.

“Jeremy and Richard were concerned about their mate and the paramedics arrived quickly.

“Medical personnel were on standby due to the dangerous nature of the shows and were needed after the incident.”

The insider continued: “James hit his head pretty hard in the impact, and was bloodied from it. He complained of pain in his back and neck. He broke at least one rib and was quite startled.’

MailOnline contacted James’ representatives at the time for comment.

They drove the cars through a tunnel to a rock face at a Norwegian naval base, and the tunnel lights didn’t come on until the cars speeded along, giving all three just a few seconds to react when they ran out of space.

James was rescued from his Mitsubishi Lancer Evo 8 by paramedics and rushed to hospital for a brain scan and X-rays.

The show, which first premiered in 2016, has had four seasons and numerous specials before the production of a fifth season in 2021 was postponed due to COVID.

Richard himself was in a horror crash while filming Top Gear in 2006.

He cheated death when he crashed a jet-powered dragster named Vampire at nearly 320 mph while filming at the former RAF Elvington airbase near York.

The star suffered a brain injury after a car crash traveling at 288 mph in 2006, and was airlifted to hospital after flipping over a £2million electric supercar which then went up in flames.

Speaking to the Sunday Mirror, Grand Tour executive producer Andy Wilman said: “Jeremy and James both ran to the crash site as soon as it happened. When they saw the wreckage on fire, they thought Richard was dead. It was really bad.

“They were amazed that he had come out alive, because there was just nothing left. Everyone is so relieved. If Richard had been a few seconds slower to get out, he would have been burned.’

Photos of the scene showed the Rimac Concept One car engulfed in flames along a St. Gallen road before the blaze was extinguished by firefighters.

Grand Tour producer Amazon later released images of the burnt-out wreckage of the car lying upside down on a hill.

The crash allegedly happened on a road closed for the Bergrennen Hemberg race.

A spokesperson for The Grand Tour said: ‘Richard Hammond was involved in a serious crash after completing the Hemburg Hill Climb in Switzerland in a Rimac Concept One, an electric supercar built in Croatia, while filming for The Grand Tour season 2 on Amazon Prime, but luckily did not sustain any serious injuries.

“Richard was conscious and talking, and climbed out of the car himself before the vehicle caught fire.

“He was flown by air ambulance to the hospital in St. Gallen to be checked and there was a fracture in his knee.

“There was no one else in the car or involved in the accident, and we would like to thank the paramedics at the scene for their prompt response.

“The cause of the crash is unknown and is under investigation.”

Grand Tour co-star Jeremy Clarkson tweeted: “It was the biggest crash I’ve ever seen and the most terrifying but unbelievable, and luckily Richard seems to be mostly okay.”

A source told The Sun: ‘The crash was really bad. The car flipped over completely and then caught fire.

“There was real concern for Richard, but emergency services arrived quickly and he is very lucky. It brought back horrific memories of the 2006 crash for those who witnessed it.”

The stunt was part of an effort to break the British land speed record for the BBC show.

Richard told the Daily Mirror at the time: “I was in bad shape when they came for me. The air ambulance boys were amazed that I was still breathing.

“At first they said I would be in the hospital for 15 months. But here I am ready to go home after five weeks. I’m so lucky I can’t believe it.