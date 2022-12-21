Richard Gere’s plan to put a cell phone tower on his luxury upstate New York inn heads for approval

Actor Richard Gere appears to be heading towards a victory with his plan to put a cell phone tower on his luxury inn.

The 73-year-old Primal Fear star had proposed to put a 130-foot cell phone tower on his 14-acre property where the Bedford Post Inn in Bedford, New York sits, though the proposal hasn’t sat well with many wealthy residents.

The town held a board meeting on Monday, with the New York Post reporting the plan, ‘appears to be headed for approval,’ though many residents are ‘furious.’

Gere co-owns the eight-room Bedford Post Inn with real estate developer Russell Hernandez, which opened back in 2007, where deluxe rooms cost as much as $1,075 a night.

Both Gere and Hernandez were approached by Bedford Town Supervisor Ellen Calves in June, asking if they would offer land on their estate for the tower, following a 2021 lawsuit by Verizon after Bedford rejected two previous tower proposals.

The tower would fill gaps in coverage for cell phone service and emergency responders, as mandated by the Federal Telecommunications Act, though residents are fond of the tower since they think it would be an eyesore.

‘Many members of the public were imploring the town board to find a less intrusive alternative,” Calves told The Post in an email.

‘Given that the Post Inn property is commercial, and in the town code commercial property is considered ‘less intrusive’ than residential sites, I was looking … to see if they would consider this,’ Calves added.

Still, residents are far from thrilled, including Roxanne Spruance, who co-owns the Michelin-rated restaurant at the Bedford Post Inn dubbed The Barn.

‘They’re trying to steamroll this through with little fanfare. It’s rough,’ said Spruance, 38, a former winner of the Food Network series Chopped.

She appeared at Monday’s board meeting via video, claiming the tower would ruin the view from her home.

‘This will be right outside my living room window. And we’ve all been places with construction projects going on. It sucks,’ Spruance said.

Spruance had previously claimed that the proposal was part of a quid-pro-quo agreement with the city, for approving their plans for expansion of the Bedford Post Inn, though Calves said the statement, ‘is not based on reality or fact.’

The proposal wasn’t fully approved at Monday’s meeting, though it’s believed to be a foregone conclusion.

Others like Jerry Seinfeld’s sister Carolyn Liebling and other neighbors sought a judge to block the proposal, though Calves claimed they will not be deterred.

‘Just because people who have money and power are threatening legal action, that doesn’t mean that they get more deference than anyone else,’ Calves said.

‘We have to make the right decision for the whole town. This is a matter of public safety and quality of life,’ Calves said.

63-year-old Jim Hoffman was one of the neighbors who joined in Liebling’s proposal, said the tower would be visible from every room of his $2.5 million home.

‘It was the most painful thing. You saw a lot of disingenuous manipulation by the planning board,’ he said of Monday’s meeting, accusing the town’s lawyers of cutting off public speakers and manipulating their answers.

‘It’s a rubber stamp from the town’s perspective. It’s them trying to get it done with,’ he added.

Other high-profile residents opposed to the tower are Kathleen Rooney Mara, whose family owns the Pittsburgh Steelers, and husband Chris Mara, the son of former New York Giants owner Wellington Mara and grandson of Giants founder Tim Mara.

Kathleen and Chris have lived in Bedford for nearly 40 years, where they raised their daughters, actresses Kate Mara and Rooney Mara.

‘In the winter I have a gorgeous vista. And I look forward to it every year. Now I’ll be looking at an ugly tower that will soon be obsolete if the location is approved,’ Kathleen said in a November email to the planning board.

She claims that a ‘less intrusive’ tower is the ideal way forward since it would likely be replaced by satellites in the future.

‘I don’t understand why they would want to have it there. Isn’t that how everybody is? Like, not in my backyard or whatever, you know?’ Kathleen said Friday.

Other celebs that live in Bedford and nearby towns include Martha Stewart, George Soros, Ralph Lauren, Matt Damon, Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively, though it’s unclear where they stand on this cell tower proposal.