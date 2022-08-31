Richard Gere turns 73! Pretty Woman star cuts a youthful figure in NYC

<!–

His heartbreaking days go back decades after impressing audiences as the lead actor in the ’80s American Gigolo, and it seems like Richard Gere can still make his fanbase swoon.

On Tuesday, the Pretty Woman actor was spotted sporting an impressively youthful and relaxed figure as he stepped into New York City a day before his 73rd birthday.

The silver-haired star looked dashing in a casual T-shirt, linen pants and sneakers, smiling for the cameras after lunch with a friend.

Despite having reached retirement age, Richard remains as busy as ever in his career and personal life, with two major film projects currently in the pipeline.

Take it easy: Richard Gere was photographed at lunch in New York City the day before his 73rd birthday on Tuesday afternoon

The performer is currently starring in the upcoming romantic comedy movie Maybe I Do.

The film follows a young couple who approaches their respective parents to ask them about the trials and tribulations of marriage.

In addition to Gere, the film features the talents of an ensemble cast that includes artists such as Emma Roberts, William H. Macy and Diane Keaton.

Comfy attire: Gere kept it casual in a gray t-shirt, dark pants and a set of New Balance sneakers as he had fun

Keeping busy: The artist is currently set to appear in the upcoming romantic comedy feature Maybe I Do

Director Michael Jacobs, who also wrote the project’s script, released a statement saying he went through . expressed Deadline that he loved working with the actors and actresses in the film.

“I got to see this incredible cast playing characters, I think people love to see them play,” he said.

The filmmaker went on to elaborate on the themes in the upcoming film.

“The tough choices they have to make about what might be the best rest of their lives is something that I hope will resonate strongly with the public,” he said.

Future Feature: Maybe I Do’s release date hasn’t been announced to the public yet

Perhaps the release date of I Do has not yet been announced to the public.

Gere and Keaton will also star in another romantic comedy titled The Making Of.

The couple’s involvement in the project was revealed in 2020 when Deadline pointed out that Blake Lively and Lin-Manuel Miranda would appear alongside the two.

The film focuses on a pair of filmmakers whose already unraveling relationship becomes even more complicated when they begin work on a film centering on their romance.

According to the media, production would have started in the spring.

On the way: According to the media, production was supposed to have started last spring; Gere can be seen earlier this month

Gere was recently revealed as the buyer of Paul Simon’s 8,800-square-foot mansion in New Canaan, Connecticut.

According to the New York Postthe artist raised the property for $10.8 million last month.

The media outlet pointed out that the actor bought the mansion for nearly $3 million below the asking price.

It was also reported that the property had been on the market for three years before the actor made his purchase.