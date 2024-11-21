Richard Gere reveals why he leaves the United States with his wife and children and moves to Spain

Richard Gere will move to Spain with his wife, Alejandra Silva, and their family after years of living in the United States.

The Pretty Woman actor, 75, revealed that he would be out of the country and in Madrid, the Spanish capital, in time to celebrate Thanksgiving with Alejandra’s loved ones.

Sharing the big move on Wednesday’s episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Richard began by joking: ‘My wife is Spanish. Is this a problem for anyone?

Then he announced: ‘But my wife is Spanish and she gave me about seven years here, so we are going to spend a few years in Madrid.’

“Our kids are bilingual, so they’re going to thrive there,” he continued.

Richard and Alejandra, who married in 2018, share two sons: Alexander, five, and James, four.

In addition, the Hollywood star is the stepfather of the Spanish activist’s 11-year-old son, Albert.

He is also the father of his son Homer, 24, whom he welcomed with his second wife, actress Carey Lowell.

Richard confirmed that he will not be leaving the United States for good, adding: “Of course I will come back.”

Speaking of his family, Richard gushed: ‘I love my wife, she’s amazing. Great mother.

‘The children are healthy and happy. Of course, there’s nothing more to it than that.’

Turning his attention to his Thanksgiving plans, he continued: ‘My wife grew up in a big Spanish family, like a big Italian family, and her grandmother was kind of the glue that held everything together.

‘And grandma passed away about two years ago, so I can see my wife becoming the new grandma of this extended family.

“So he’s already planning Sunday lunch with 35 people.”

Surprisingly, Richard isn’t the only celebrity to leave the United States lately.

According to The Wrap, Ellen DeGeneres recently moved to England with her wife, Portia de Rossi.

Richard’s wife, Alejandra Silva, whom he married in 2018, is a Spanish political activist.

The couple share two sons, Alexander, five, and James, four, as well as Alejandra’s son from a previous relationship.

The couple reportedly now live in the Cotswolds, a rural area of ​​southwestern England that is about 100 miles from London.

Meanwhile, Eva Longoria fled what she claims to be a “dystopian” United States and now lives between Mexico and Spain in fear that if “Trump keeps his promises,” the United States will become a “scary place.”

Richard’s appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon came hours after he criticized Savannah Guthrie at the beginning of her Today show interview.

The show quickly went off the rails when it aired a clip of the actor starring in his new political thriller, The Agency.

The producers, however, cut the scene before the star’s character, Bosko, gave the middle finger, so Richard took matters into his own hands and staged the moment live in Studio 1A.

When Savannah introduced him to viewers, Richard proudly rejected her, leaving her completely shocked.

Richard defended the move, saying, “I’m sorry, but that’s what I did in the piece.”

A stunned Savannah instantly tried to hide Richard’s hand with her script, while declaring that he was “cheating” her.

“You just made an obscene gesture on this family morning show,” he said.