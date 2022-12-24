Richard Gere and wife Alejandra Silva share holiday greetings with two young sons

Richard Gere and his family were featured in a vacation photo posted by the actor’s wife, Alejandra Silva, on Saturday.

The 73-year-old actor – who made headlines earlier this month amid plans for a cell tower in New York – posed with his wife, 39, and their two young sons, Alexander, three, and their son whose name they have not made public.

They were seen with their backs to the camera on a wooden deck amidst a sunny lakeside backdrop. Silva captioned the shot, “Merry Christmas from our family to yours. Love to everyone #FelizNavidad #Merry Christmas.”

In the image, the Philadelphia-born actor was dressed in a casual ensemble of a white shirt with blue shorts and sandals, while Silva was dressed in a yellow summer dress with black sunglasses and sandals. Both children wore blue crocodiles on the day out.

The Pretty Woman star and his wife of four years have kept a relatively low profile on social media since he doesn’t own one, while keeping her sons’ faces out of the images she posts on her Instagram account, which has more than 84,300 has followers.

The An Officer and a Gentleman actor and Silva, a Spanish-born publicist, got married in 2018 after four years of dating.

said Silva HEY! American magazine in May 2018: “I’m so in love…every morning he asks, “What would make you happy today?” What could be more romantic than a man who composes songs about you every day?’

Last month, Silva took to the image site when she was sworn in as a US citizen

She captioned the Nov. 17 shot: “Yesterday was a very important day for our family. God bless America’

She added, “I was a little lost, with no light, and knowing him gave meaning to my life. It was the feeling of someone reaching out and showing me my true path.”

In May 2020, she shared photos of her and Gere on social media on the occasion of their wedding anniversary.

“Today I’m married to the most amazing man I’ve ever met, I know it sounds cliché but it’s true!!” she captioned the post. “Comes from my heart, I am so proud to be with you, to share this life with you, to be the mother of our children, to be your friend, to be your wife! You make me sooo happy! You are the love of my life.’

Gere was previously married to supermodel Cindy Crawford from 1991 to 1995; and actress Carey Lowell from 2002 to 2016. He is a father to son Homer, 22, from his marriage to Lowell, while Silva has a nine-year-old son named Albert from her previous marriage to Govind Friedland.