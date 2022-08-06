Richard Gere, 72, is joined by his wife Alejandra Silva, 39, at the Magna Graecia Film Festival

Richard Gere was joined by his wife Alejandra Silva as he took home a Lifetime Achievement Award at the Magna Graecia Film Festival on Friday.

The actor, 72, and his partner, 39, who is 33 years his junior looked as much loved as ever as they posed on the red carpet at the ceremony in Italy’s Catanzaro.

The American star has appeared in several critically acclaimed films over the years, including An Officer And A Gentleman, Pretty Woman and Chicago.

And at the event, he was awarded the Golden Column for Lifetime Achievement and was spotted posing for several photos with his wife upon receiving the award.

During the festival, Richard wore a very neat black suit and paired the smart ensemble with a classic white shirt.

His wife wowed in a gorgeous gold maxi dress for the star-studded event.

The blonde bombshell also increased her height with a pair of white wedges.

And decided to further enhance her look with a pair of orange earrings and a smartwatch.

She also let her blonde locks flow freely and opted for a glamorous makeup look for the event.

The happy couple were spotted taking the chance to pose together on the red carpet for a variety of sweet snaps before the event.

And you can see that Alejandra Richard shows a lot of affection as he seems to hold his face lovingly in her hands as they posed for the snaps.

It comes after Richard and his wife recently enjoyed some quality family time with their two sons in Ibiza.

Where they spent most of their days relaxing on the beach, enjoying the rays of the sun with their children.

And although they’ve been married for a little over four years now, Richard and his wife were originally in a long-distance relationship.

claim that they had to divide their time between the US and Spain. However, they now live in New York.

The couple also have children from previous relationships: Gere and his second ex-wife Carey Cowell have 22-year-old son Homer,

Silva, the daughter of Ignacio Silva, a businessman and former vice president of Real Madrid Football Club, and her first husband Govind Friedland, co-parenting their nine-year-old son Albert.

Richard also seems to have recently retired from his Hollywood workload, but his last on-screen appearance was in the BBC Studios series MotherFatherSon, which premiered in March 2019.

His last film role came in the drama The Dinner, which came out in February 2017, and the drama Three Christs later that same year in September.

His Hollywood resume also includes The Cotton Club (1984), First Knight (1995), The Jackal (1997), Runaway Bride (1999), The Mothman Prophecies (2002), Unfaithful (2002) and Nights in Rodanthe (2008), among other things.