Richard Fleeshman is engaged! Coronation Street actor proposes to his girlfriend Celinde Schoenmaker

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Richard Fleeshman is engaged.

The Coronation Street actor, 33, last week asked his Dutch actress girlfriend Celinde Schoenmaker, also 33, on a romantic Africa safari getaway, after four years of dating.

Richard – best known for playing Craig Harris in Corrie from 2002 to 2006 – took to Instagram on Saturday to share their happy news alongside a breathtaking silhouette photo they captured on their journey of a lifetime.

Congratulations! Richard Fleeshman proposed to his Dutch actress girlfriend Celinde Schoenmaker, both 33, last week during a romantic Africa safari trip, after four years of dating.

Alongside a beautiful photo of the couple at sunset, Richard wrote: ‘Went to Africa with my girl. I’m going home with a fiancé. Couldn’t be happier.’

Richard’s celebrity friends were quick to shower their newly engaged couple with messages of love.

Lucy Mecklenburgh commented: ‘Yay!!!!! congratulations, beautiful people,’ as Claire Sweeney gushed, ‘Congratulations.’

Catherine Tyldesley wrote: ‘Oh guys! Huuuuuge congratulations!!!!!’ while Nikki Sanderson and Denice Welch added their congratulations.

Feeling the love: Hours after their announcement, Celinde posted again on Instagram, sharing a photo of herself and Richard celebrating their engagement on Safari

Hours after their announcement, Celinde posted again on Instagram, sharing a photo of herself and Richard celebrating their engagement on Safari.

She wrote: ‘WOW! Thanks for all your beautiful messages! We really feel all the love, we are having the time of our lives. Big love to you all from me and my fiancé! Woooooooooooooooow!!!’

Meanwhile, Richard later shared a video of the duo on horseback, talking about their “journey of a lifetime.”

Loving life: Richard later shared a video of the duo on horseback, talking about their ‘journey of a lifetime’

Richard joined Coronation Street in 2002 at the age of 12 and four years later showed his vocal talents when he won Soapstar Superstar in 2006, raising £200,000 for his chosen charity.

Since then, Richard has become a star in the West End, including Ghost: The Musical, which was based on the movie starring Patrick Swayze and Demi Moore.

Richard is not only known on stage and screen, he is also a singer-songwriter, and even supported Elton John on tour three times in 2008.

Richard’s mother is actress Sue Jenkies who also starred in Coronation Street in the 1980s as Gloria Todd.

Long-lasting love: Richard and Celinde have been dating for four years (Pictured in July 2018)

Dutch actress Celinde starred in West End stage productions of The Phantom Of The Opera and Rocketman.

Richard and Celinde joined forces in 2020 to create a musical venture called Makerman, releasing a song titled ‘Reason’.

Prior to Celinde, Richard previously had a famous date with Emmerdale actress Roxanne Pallett from 2001 to 2007.

In 2014, the actor enjoyed a year of dating actress Samantha Barks, who played Eponine in the film adaptation of Les Miserables, for which she was nominated for a Screen Actors Guild Award, and won an Empire Award for Best Female Newcomer.

The actor has been in a relationship with Dutch-born model and actress Celinde Schoenmaker for the past four years. The actress starred in stage productions of The Phantom Of The Opera and Rocketman. The pair joined forces for a musical venture in 2020 and released a song titled “Reason”.