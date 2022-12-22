Richard E. Grant shares a tearful birthday tribute to his late wife Joan Washington

Richard E. Grant took to Instagram on Tuesday to share an emotional tribute to his late wife Joan Washington.

The award-winning actor, 65, had to hold back tears as she candidly told his followers that he “still denies she’s not here.”

Joan, a renowned dialect coach, passed away in September 2021 at the age of 74 after battling cancer.

In the video, he was almost talking to himself as he stared off into the distance with tears in his eyes.

He said, “It’s my late wife’s posthumous birthday today and I’ve been scrolling through all our photos from our 38 years together.”

“You look and look and look and still try and time is fixed and you read things in.”

He continued, “The last eight months of her life when she put on a brave face with such determination, it’s just so heartbreaking.”

“The wonderful trick of memory is that I remember her now in the prime of her life and still deny that she is not there.

He captioned the candid video, “In denial, even though I know what I know.”

He also shared a photo of his beloved partner taken on her last birthday, December 21, 2020.

Joan looked elegant in a dark coat and smiled for the camera in a large hall for the holidays.

Richard wrote, “Taken on her last birthday ever, December 21, my beloved late wife Joan.”

Her courage, determination, resistance and acceptance of her diagnosis are an inexhaustible source of inspiration. I miss her more than I can measure.”

Fans and celebrity friends rushed to offer the star their best wishes as she struggled through a difficult time.

Nigella Lawson wrote: ‘My heart goes out to you xxx as Emily Mortimer added: ‘Wonderful Joan x’.

Annie Lennox added: “This portrait of Joan is ‘more than measurable’ Thinking of you both, dear Richard.”

And Elinor Tomlinson commented, “Sending you so much love xxx.”

It comes after the Withnail and I star said he still has an “ongoing conversation” with his late wife in his head.

Richard has written a memoir called A Pocketful Of Happiness, the title of which came from his wife’s challenge to him to find a pocketful of happiness every day as her final challenge to him.

Speak against radio times of her passing, he said, “The hardest part is at night when I can’t FaceTime Joan and tell her about the details of my day.

“I have an ongoing conversation with her in my head, knowing there won’t be any reciprocity.”

Richard shared how he misses Joan more around the winter period during Christmas and their anniversary in November.

He said, ‘Our anniversary is November 1; Joan’s birthday is December 21; there’s Christmas Day and then Oilly’s [his nickname for his daughter Olivia] birthday is January 4.

‘Last year, Oilly and her partner Florian very generously invited me to come to Venice and then to visit his family in the south of Austria, which was absolutely magical.

“This year I’m going to the Caribbean just the two of me so I’m not in London for Christmas.”