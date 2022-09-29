Richard E. Grant reveals his ‘bum was bleeding’ during horse riding with King Charles and Camilla

Richard E. Grant has revealed that his ‘bum bled’ during a ‘heavy duty’ hose riding session in France.

The actor, 64, was accompanied by King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla when the incident happened during a class.

He appeared on This Morning Thursday to speak about his new memoir dedicated to his late wife Joan Washington.

Asking about the new book, Phillip Schofield said, “This is an incredibly honest, beautiful book with some really funny stories. So I mean, we need to talk about your riding and you were damaged when you learned to ride in France.”

Richard replied, ‘We were invited to stay with King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla now, but this was in 2001.

“This riding had been so hard that my ass was bleeding and when I got changed Joan said to me, ‘Your ass is bleeding all over’.

He continued: ‘Looks like I’d been beaten! So I said what should I do with these boxers I have. There was a very tall wardrobe, so I threw it on top.

‘Everything was washed the next day, so they were fresh on the bed. I died of shame and then of course I was paranoid.

He then recalled Joan saying, “The people in the laundry would have thought that couple, actor and dialect coach, you know he gets beat up in bed, is going to be SM.”

Thinking back to a more serious memory of meeting Charles and Camilla, Richard said: ‘They came to see us just before Joan died and he said it was an absolute honor to have known you and she said ‘I’m still here’.

“They couldn’t have been nicer. I think he will be a passionate king.’

Richard’s wife Joan died tragically in September at the age of 74, eight months after she was diagnosed with lung cancer.

The couple married in 1986 and share a daughter, Olivia, and a stepson, Tom, from Washington’s previous relationship.

In February, the Withnail and Me star shared a heartwarming photo of herself and his late husband as he marked the first Valentine’s Day since her death.

The sweet image saw the actor and the dialect coach share a tender moment as they gently touched heads, as a red heart was drawn around the couple.

Richard let the photo speak and captioned the photos without words, but added an abundance of red hearts as a symbol of the adoration he had for his loved one.

In December, the actor also spoke candidly about spending his first Christmas without his beloved wife and partner of 38 years.

He said he was feeling “sentimental” ahead of the holiday season, which he says is his favorite time of year.

Speaking to Radio Times ahead of his first celebratory spell as a widower, he noted: ‘It’s a sentimental time of year. I have kept all the decorations that our daughter made for the tree when she was a child and teenager.’

After his wife passed away in September, Richard thanked the benefactors for their support – saying the grief had hit him “like a tsunami.”

He shared a montage of family photos on Twitter, saying: “Overwhelmed by the messages of love, condolences and support we have received from loved ones and strangers around the world and the esteem of actors Joan has learned over the years.

“Grief hits us like tsunamis as we try to put one foot in front of the other without her.”