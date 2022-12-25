RICHARD E. GRANT on how he found a way to get through the holidays

Subtropical Christmas in Swaziland was always a busy day in every way. As a child, I alternated vacations between my parents after their acrimonious divorce in 1967 and the contrast was acute.

My mom is a minimalist, which meant a modest white artificial tree, a box of baubles, and a single string of lights. Glazed ham with mustard sauce and fruit salad. Minimal fuss and a vague feeling that the sooner it was over the better.

My father was a maximalist, very sociable, inviting a crowd, allowing him to neck the whiskey uncontrollably, insisting on a real fir tree, a lavish cold buffet, capped off with a flaming plum pudding, stuffed with sixpences.

Cricket in the garden after lunch and shooting at a row of watermelons. There would be a short pause for the Queen’s speech on the BBC World Service at 5pm, followed by the imminent threat that his alcoholism would kick him from Jekyll to Hyde.

And hiding I did, when he began spouting Scotch, vitriol and violence.

However, my first Christmas with Joan in 1984, after we moved in together, proved that we were perfectly attuned, as I feared the volatility of my father’s mood swings. The relief of Christmas without the shadowy threat of alcohol was incalculable.

Like discovering that Joan and I were complete Christmas fanatics. We decorated the house to perfection, cooked a turkey with all the trimmings, and finished off with a mint-less Christmas pudding.

It’s my favorite food and I eat one every month, made possible by the January sale when every store practically gives them away. I have a pantry full enough to see me out!

Joan’s father died the following year in December 1985, so she took her widowed mother to Paris, while I returned to Swaziland for the first time since my emigration to England in 1982.

We wrote each other three aerograms a day and when I came back in early January I got down on my knees next to my luggage cart at 6am at Heathrow airport and proposed marriage.

We did that on November 1, 1986, two months after finishing my first film, Withnail & I.

The success changed my career fortunes and funded our Boxing Day escape from the cold post-Yuletide doldrums to the sun. We have done so resolutely for the next three decades. Either to the Caribbean or to Swaziland (now Eswatini).

The first time I returned home with Joan and our six-year-old daughter, she couldn’t get over how beautiful and peaceful Swaziland was, expecting it to be torn apart and divided by apartheid, just like neighboring South Africa.

I was very happy that our daughter immediately took off all her clothes and walked around barefoot, just like I had done as a little boy.

Meeting everyone I had grown up with gave her a 360-degree understanding of who I am, just as I had understood Joan when I first visited her family in Aberdeen. On home soil, the context of your character suddenly becomes clear.

The power of an African thunderstorm, cutting off all electricity and communal camaraderie as everyone gathered, frightened and delighted her.

Like the pragmatism of the people I grew up with, totally unimpressed and oblivious to my show business goings north of the equator.

Until ten years ago, we always had a house party for 80 people the week before Christmas, with Joan firmly insisting that we cook everything ourselves. Then she declared that “enough was enough” and suggested we instead have a sit-down dinner for 25 friends, “so you can have a good conversation” instead of cocktail party banter.

Every year I came up with the idea of ​​getting a caterer, and every time she responded with, “We both love to cook and what better way to entertain our friends than to cook for them ourselves?”

Film composer Patrick Doyle brought books of carols, played the piano and made us all sing in front of the manor house and manger. The exterior of our home pays homage to Home Alone, lined with Christmas lights that you can never get enough of.

A few years ago, a perfume brand had giant silver balls in their windows and I asked to buy up their entire stock. They agreed, so the huge acacia tree in the center of the yard is decorated with all of them.

The devastating news of Joan’s terminal cancer diagnosis was delivered on Christmas Eve 2020. Our daughter decided we would have “the best Christmas we’ve ever had together” and we all rallied behind her defiant decree.

Joan was given a prognosis of 12 to 18 months by the oncologist, so we quietly counted on this being our penultimate Christmas together.

Covid lockdown meant we had to cancel the Doyle clan who came to us for carols and dinner so it was just Joan, myself, our daughter Olivia and her partner Florian.

We started the day unwrapping presents, we all sat on our beds, followed by breakfast, then more presents from under the tree and started the party preparations. Joan was resolutely determined to take things one day at a time and tried not to project ahead.

Easier said than done, but because she was so optimistic and outwardly accepting, she led us by example.

When we were alone, she asked, “If at all possible, Swaz, try to do everything you can to make sure I don’t die of pain and that I can be home with you until the end.” my side. ‘

Trying to be an adult and reassure her on both counts was a huge challenge, but nothing compared to the challenges she faced.

The newly developed American miracle drug tepotinib, which she had been prescribed, stopped working in early June after only three months and in August we were told she had only weeks to live. Four days before she died, she challenged my daughter and me to, “Try to find a pocketful of happiness in every day.”

With the expert and compassionate care of palliative nurses at Longfield Hospice in Gloucestershire, Joan received pain relief in her last two weeks, and I was fortunately able to keep my promise by sitting next to her at home and holding her hand until she drew her last. breath at 7:30 PM on September 2, 2021.

That first Christmas without her was a blessing, knowing she was finally free from further suffering, but extremely cruel, as ours had only just begun. After 38 years together, the prospect of Yuletide alone seemed unimaginable.

Olivia and Florian took charge, booking us into the Gritti Palace hotel in Venice for three nights, then on to southern Austria to spend Christmas with his family. He distracted us with a horse-drawn sleigh ride across a frozen lake and showered us with the warmth and welcome of his family.

Being away was a smart idea and helped us get through the festivities. Guided by Joan’s mantra of happiness, we were without the accompanying guilt of joy in her absence.

However, this year should be different. I returned from Australia on December 1 after performing a one-man show based on my memoir. I landed in the afternoon, ‘bit the bullet’ and bought a Christmas tree that afternoon. I waited for my daughter to finish work and then we decorated the tree together in the evening.

Unwrapping all the decorations and reminiscing about all of our Christmases was incredibly emotional. But because we were so dreading it, we found ourselves laughing and really enjoying the ritual together.

Joan and I had pictures of Olivia from her first to her sixteenth birthdays, taped to card and cut out to hang on the tree. It led us to do the same with pictures of Joan we took on our last Christmas together. Hanging decorations everywhere felt unexpectedly festive instead of sad, and our way of honoring our 38 years together.

We invited ten friends to a feast, toasted Joan, and talked about her as if she had just stepped into the next room.

So we managed to celebrate Christmas at home without her for the first time. The wonderful trick of memory is that we now remember her in her prime, instead of her decline.

I flew to the Caribbean on December 19 to not be home for her posthumous birthday on December 21 or Christmas Day. Joan loved the tropics so much and our holidays here were always such a privilege and expected treat that it feels fitting to be here, with her in mind, even though she is physically absent.

It’s the weird constant denial of grief, that although you know rationally that you can never see or touch each other again, in reality it’s impossible to fully understand.

We were so in sync, after so long together, that I know exactly what her reaction to everyone and everything would be, so I have a constant conversation with her in my head and my heart.

Whenever I feel overwhelmed with grief, I hear her joke, “Pick yourself up, Swaz, and find a pocket full of happiness.”

That’s her Christmas present to us.