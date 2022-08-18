Rich Paul appears in good spirits as he grabs a bite to eat in LA

Rich Paul appeared in good spirits when he went for a bite to eat at Craig’s restaurant in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

The 40-year-old sports agent made a casual impression for the evening when he appeared to be dining with friends while his girlfriend Adele was not present.

Rich wore a navy blue velvet jacket and matching trousers for a midweek getaway.

The CEO of Klutch Sports Group completed his look with a white T-shirt and matching pants.

The outing comes after Adele revealed that the key to a good breakup is keeping things positive and not ending a relationship with an argument.

The singer, who was previously married to Simon Konecki and now in love with sports agent Rich, opened up about relationships in a new video with Elle USA.

And while Adele gave her followers some good advice, she joked that leaving a romance on the right foot was like “having sex and never seeing them again,” before joking, preferring to tell her former flames “f* *calf!’

The Hello hitmaker was previously married to charity entrepreneur Simon, 48, the father of her nine-year-old son Angelo, who married in 2018 and split the same year.

Adele and her ex Simon have maintained a close relationship ever since, co-parenting Angelo, while Simon was spotted with her boyfriend Rich, 40, at the star’s appearances in Hyde Park this summer.

The singer has also poured out her heart over several of her ex-boyfriends in her songs over the years.

In response to a question from fans about the origin of her lyrics, Adele explained to Elle USA: “I loved it because I find it fascinating with relationships and people who are in love, how sometimes they can hate each other so much when they really love each other.” loved each other. each other at one point so much – I think it’s really sad.

‘And that whole closing thing that some people need, which I never really need, but you want to go out on a good note. You want to go out with a good memory and no arguing and no arguing.

The sassy star then mischievously joked, “So it’s definitely about having sex and never seeing each other again!”

Adele then burst into her famous cackle, winked at the camera and yelled before insisting, “I’ve never actually done that!”

But once the down-to-earth person, she was then quick to joke, “f**k off is what I say!” before turning the bird away from the camera.

It comes as Adele revealed in an interview with ELLE that her dream is to become a “housewife” as she plans a marriage and children with boyfriend Rich.

While she’s currently focused on finally bringing her highly anticipated Las Vegas shows to life, the singer said post-Vegas will be all about family as she gushed about life with her beau in a rare public display of affection, saying that she’s as ‘happy’ as I’ll ever be’.

Adele stated, “I’ve never been so in love. I am obsessed with him. I definitely want more children.’

The superstar and the multimillionaire agent first met at a party a few years ago and made their relationship public in the summer of 2021.

“I’ve never been so in love,” Adele gushed at Rich’s ELLE. ‘I’m obsessed with him. I definitely want more kids.

“I’m a housewife and I’m a matriarch, and a stable life helps me with my music,” she added. “But right now all I have in my head is Vegas. I want to fucking make it happen.’

The star has remained coy about rumors that she and Rich are currently engaged, telling ELLE she “definitely” wants to get married again.

She added shyly, “Well! We will. Well, I’m not married” when asked if the ring she recently wore is an engagement diamond.

‘I’m just in love! I am happy as I will ever be. I might as well be married,” her huge ring later confessed: “I’m not engaged. I just love luxury jewelry, boy!’