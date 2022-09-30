Rich nations to face climate pressure at pre-COP27 talks in DR Congo

The informal talks in Kinshasa, the capital of DR Congo, precede the COP27 climate summit in Egypt from 6-18 November.



Environment ministers from some 50 countries will gather in DR Congo on Monday for the pre-COP27 climate talks, with rich countries expected to come under pressure to contribute more to fight global warming.

The informal talks in the capital Kinshasa of the Central African country precede the COP27 climate summit in Egypt, from 6-18 November.

Ministers and other delegates are expected to discuss issues at the main summit that could lead to impediments.

But no formal announcements are expected during pre-COP27 in the Democratic Republic of Congo, the country’s climate negotiator Tosi Mpanu Mpanu told AFP.

A Western diplomat, who asked for anonymity, said that since the COP and pre-COP are both held in Africa, “the emphasis will certainly be on industrialized countries’ support for countries in the south”.

The theme was also present at the 2021 COP26 climate talks in Glasgow, which ended with a pledge to keep global warming at 1.5 degrees Celsius compared to pre-industrial levels.

Poorer countries had pushed for a mechanism that would account for the damage caused by climate change. But richer countries — the biggest polluters — rejected the call and participants instead agreed to open a “dialogue” on damage financing.

Egypt – which presides over the 27th meeting of the Conference of the Parties (COP) – has said it wants to hold the final summit on implementation.

The pre-COP27 summit in Kinshasa ends on Wednesday.

forest protection

During the talks, the DRC is expected to make it clear that it is a country that can provide solutions to climate change.

The DRC is about the size of Western Europe and has 160 million hectares (395 million acres) of rainforest that acts as a carbon sink.

It also has huge reserves of minerals such as cobalt and lithium, which are considered critical for the transition to renewable energy due to their use in battery production.

Kinshasa is asking for more funding to protect the rainforests, which are currently under threat from agriculture and logging for charcoal production.

“The more resources we have at our disposal, the more climate action we can take,” Congolese negotiator Mpanu Mpanu said.

Ahead of the pre-COP27 summit, the government hosted a scientific conference at the Yangambi Biosphere Reserve in the forested northeast. It ended with scientists urging the international community to “support all initiatives” to protect the rainforest.

However, the question comes after the government put 30 oil and gas blocks up for auction in July — ignoring warnings from green activists that drilling could damage rainforests and peatlands and release massive amounts of heat-trapping gas.

About 30 billion tons of carbon is stored in the Congo Basin, researchers estimated in a study for Nature in 2016. That figure is roughly equivalent to three years of global emissions.

The DRC, one of the poorest countries in the world, argues that drilling for oil and gas can help diversify the economy of the Congolese people.

