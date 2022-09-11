Rich investor queue jumping Australian visa could be scrapped

<!–

A program for entrenched international investors to buy their way to Australia could be halted under an overhaul of the country’s migration system.

The major investor visa allows skilled migrants to get their visa applications accelerated if they invest $5 million in Australia.

The program was introduced in 2012 by the Gillard government, but Federal Home Secretary Clare O’Neil said it has become a problem for the immigration system.

“Most Australians would be quite offended by the idea that we have a visa category here where you can effectively buy your way into the country,” she told Sky News in an interview broadcast on Sunday.

Successful applicants, who must be invited to apply and meet certain criteria, are generally a drain on Australia’s budget as most arrive to settle and retire, Ms O’Neil said.

The scheme’s numbers have roughly halved this fiscal year as a result of immigration changes stemming from this month’s jobs and skills summit in Canberra.

But Ms O’Neil indicated it could be scrapped altogether after the immigration system review, due to be reported by the end of February next year.

“It’s a visa program that I don’t think adds any value to the country and it’s something we’ll look at,” she said.

“Right now I don’t see many reasons to keep it as part of our program.”

At the summit, the Albanian government agreed to a one-time increase in Australia’s migration limit from 160,000 to 195,000 to reduce the country’s labor shortage.

The Australian Immigration Service has been asked to prioritize processing offshore visas over those of people already in the country.

“It will not help our nurses in this country, who are currently overworked, to get a nurse with a temporary visa on a permanent visa,” Ms O’Neil said.

The federal government has not considered abolishing the real temporary entry requirement, but Ms. O’Neil noted that the visa system would be simplified.

“We’re going to be reviewing that system very extensively and really asking ourselves whether this very complex set of visa categories … is the right way to run the immigration system,” she said.

“And I’ll give you an idea, it definitely isn’t.”

Ms O’Neil also pledged to clear a backlog of more than 100,000 temporary visa holders, many of whom are asylum seekers and refugees, but admits it could take years.