Ricciardo reveals he won’t be on F1 grid in 2023, willing to wait for right seat

With Alpine and AlphaTauri filling their seats for next season, Daniel Ricciardo says he will not race in Formula 1 in 2023.

Ricciardo and McLaren announced their split at the end of the Formula 1 season after a buyout was negotiated with the Australian in the final year of his contract.

Ricciardo had the option for his McLaren seat in 2023, but his performance in 35 races has been disappointing. While taking McLaren’s first Formula 1 win since 2012 with a win at Monza last September, Ricciardo outperformed teammate Lando Norris almost every race weekend.

McLaren signed Oscar Piastri for 2023, while Alpine chose to sign Pierre Gasly and Nyck de Vries joined AlphaTauri, leaving Ricciardo limited options at the front of the grid.

Haas and Williams still have a second seat open for 2023, but Ricciardo is reportedly not interested in joining either team given their struggle to be competitive. The Australian is also not interested in racing IndyCar or Nascar.

“It certainly still intends to be involved in F1 and this is a bit like taking a break. That’s how I see it as far as my F1 career goes. The full intention is for ’24,” Ricciardo said Racer’s Chris Medland. “Of course it could provide opportunities to maybe do some of those things, but if I feel it’s going to deviate from my goal, I’d still say it’s not really what I’m looking for.

“As cool as it sounds to get involved in something else, the truth is I’m not there mentally yet. I’m still so into this, and I think a little time off or out of one chair will probably do me some good, so I’d probably use that instead of trying to jump in somewhere else and stay busy in another category . So I’d still say pretty convincingly that it wouldn’t happen anywhere else.

-With Associated Press files.