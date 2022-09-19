RIATH AL-SAMARRAI: Cameron Smith is still brilliant… the difference is now hardly anyone CARES

If a tree falls in the forest without anyone hearing it, does it make a sound? By similar logic, if Cameron Smith rolls in a putt to win on the LIV Tour, does anyone outside his orbit really care?

He’s done well this year, Smith. The best golfer in the world? It’s hard to argue against a guy who won the Tournament of Champions, the Players Championship and the Open ahead of this weekend’s gathering of the Rebel Alliance in Chicago.

The biggest of the prizes Smith won in these tougher times was £3m at the Players, styled golf’s fifth major, and he picked up just over £2m at the Open nine weeks ago.

The Tournament of Champions was worth £1.3m. The putt he made in Chicago added £3.5m to his fishing kit and some more to his state of mind because what he shared afterwards was revealing. Also a bit sad.

World No. 3 Cameron Smith (pictured) won in Chicago at the LIV Golf Invitational

Australia’s Smith secured a three-shot victory in the LIV Series’ second event in Chicago

“I feel like I needed to prove to myself, and probably more to other people, just because I’ve changed tours doesn’t mean I’m a worse player,” he said.

Here’s the thing – no one thought he was a worse golfer, just a less relevant one. And he is less relevant now, indisputably and tragically.

Going by a basic set of numbers from the weekend, we can assess an interesting finding about the current appeal of the three prime tours: PGA Tour, DP World Tour and LIV.

They each had what could be called their best case scenario for a quiet week on the golfing calendar. For the PGA Tour, it meant a head-shaking capitulation at the Fortinet Championship, where Danny Willett three-putted from four feet to hand victory to Max Homa.

It was only his second event in the Saudi-backed series, but they still have far fewer viewers

What the field lacked in star depth it made up for in drama, and the PGA Tour’s social media numbers support that view: a video of Willett’s collapse had been viewed more than 600,000 times as of this writing.

A few hours earlier we saw the conclusion of the DP World Tour’s Italian Open. It had a slight connection to being played on the Ryder Cup course and it had a good final with Robert MacIntyre beating Matt Fitzpatrick in a playoff.

The tour’s video of the winning putt has been viewed about 100,000 times. It didn’t break the internet, as they say, but it had its place.

And then there is LIFE. Their new boy, Smith, won a tournament where Dustin Johnson played outstanding golf.

To beat him, Smith was huge, demonstrated by his flop over a bunker on 11 in his final round that required a soft landing on an area the size of a beer mat. He beat it – again, talent isn’t the issue there, and neither is prime competition.

LIV’s post about Smith’s winning putt had been seen by 30,000 people by Monday afternoon

Invisibility is. Even before you get into the politics and their origin story, sports fans seem to care very little about the actual golf — LIV’s post about Smith’s winning putt had been seen by 30,000 people as of Monday afternoon.

Once again, these are small slivers of the metric world. And we know that LIV will grow significantly, especially when their presence is normalized over time.

But perhaps what we are seeing at the moment is indifference to an entity where money is blatantly presented as the greatest commodity of all.

As fans, we can sympathize with Willett, and we can be happy for Homa, who once missed 15 cuts in 17 tournaments.

We can also root for MacIntyre, who was so close to Ryder Cup selection last year and has now planted a flag in Rome for the next one. But Smith and his growing wealth? Whatever floats your super-yacht, I suppose.

Smith celebrates with girlfriend Shanel Naoum on the final day of the LIV Golf Invitational – Chicago

Credit to Danny Willett. Players who have suffered far less grisly defeats have walked off courses long before the microphones appear, but the 2016 Masters champion stuck around after his three-putt horror show in Napa and did interviews. “It’s a shame how I finished, but that’s golf,” he said. “We’ll do it again another day.”

Dare we say it, Pat Perez is on to a good thing with LIFE. He is yet to finish better than 15th with his own ball in either of their tournaments, but by virtue of being Dustin Johnson’s Four Aces colleague in the team event, he has stuffed £2.6m into his pants.