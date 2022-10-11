Rian Strathdee breakthrough: Truck driver charged over six-year-old's hit and run death in 2004

<!–

A Queensland man has been charged over a crash that killed a six-year-old boy in the state’s Southern Highlands almost 18 years ago.

Police attached to the accident commission applied for the extradition of a 59-year-old man after he was arrested by officers on Sunday.

The man arrived at Sydney Airport late on Tuesday after an extradition application was granted at Ipswich Magistrates Court on Monday.

Rian Strathdee (pictured) was a rear passenger in an estate car hit by a heavy vehicle while traveling south on the Hume Highway near Sutton Forest on the evening of 26 November 2004

The car rolled 40 meters down an embankment in southern NSW, killing the boy (pictured)

He was taken to Mascot Police Station and charged with five offences, including dangerous driving causing death.

The charges relate to a 2004 crash that killed six-year-old Rian Strathdee.

The boy was a rear passenger in an estate car hit by a heavy vehicle while traveling south on the Hume Highway near Sutton Forest on the evening of November 26, 2004.

The car rolled 40 meters down an embankment and killed the boy.

The truck involved did not stop.

The police will claim that the man – then 42 – was working as a truck driver at the time.

He was refused bail and will appear at Downing Center Local Court on Wednesday.