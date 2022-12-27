Rian Johnson Says He’s ‘Mad’ That ‘Knives Out’ Is Included In Glass Onion’s Title

Rian Johnson has said that he is upset that Knives Out had to be included in the title of the sequel to Glass Onion.

The 49-year-old director says he worked hard to make the original Knives Out and its sequel Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery feel like separate films that could exist independently of each other.

speaking to the atlantic, said: ‘I have worked very hard to make them self-sufficient. Honestly, I’m mad that we have “A Knives Out Mystery” in the title. Do you know? I want it to be called simply “Crystal Onion”.

“I get it, and I want everyone who liked the first movie to know that this is the next in the series, but also, the whole appeal to me is that it’s a new novel out of the box every time.” But there’s a gravity of a thousand suns towards serialized storytelling.

Rian also admitted that he would have liked a longer theatrical release from Netflix.

He said: ‘I would love it to be longer; I would love it to be in more. But I’m also grateful that Netflix did this, because it was a huge effort on their part and the networks to go to the other side of the aisle and make this happen.

“I hope it works out very well so that we can show that they can complement each other.”

Her confession comes after Rian recently responded to a theory that Glass Onion’s Edward Norton character is based on Elon Musk.

He discussed the similarities during an interview with Wired published late last week.

When asked what his next film might be about, Johnson asked the interviewer for an idea.

The interviewer responded: ‘The fall of Twitter?’ to which Johnson laughed and replied ‘The fall of Twitter. Didn’t I just do that?

Glass Onion follows a tech billionaire, played by Edward Norton, who invites a group of friends to a private island near Greece.

When someone turns up dead, Daniel Craig’s Detective Benoit Blanc takes the case.

With Glass Onion only coming out a couple of months after Musk acquired Twitter, Rian noted how uncanny the similarities between the movie and real life were.

‘It’s so weird. It’s very strange,’ she said. “I hope there isn’t some secret marketing department at Netflix that is funding this Twitter acquisition.”

He continued: “There’s a lot of general stuff about that kind of tech billionaire that was thrown right in. But obviously, it has almost weird relevance right now. A friend of mine said, ‘Man, it looks like they wrote it this afternoon.’ And that It’s some kind of horrible, horrible accident, you know?

Rian also talked about putting the film in the context of the pandemic. She explained: ‘You’re building a little microcosm of society with the suspects and the power structure within the suspects.

“This is what we all go through and now we have all these encoded signs to get information about these characters, like their choice of mask.”

Taking to Twitter to draw the comparisons between Bron and Musk’s character, one user wrote: ‘Bloody h*ll. Now that I think about it, Edward Norton’s character is so reminiscent of Elon Musk’s, that he was also informed by NME

Another user tweeted: “Damn Netflix and Glass Onion are really brave calling Elon Musk an absolute jerk and still have a Twitter account.”

Someone else seemed to sum up a series of comments by writing: ‘Is Glass Onion a thinly veiled hint at Elon Musk? [sic]’