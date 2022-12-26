Rian Johnson Responds To Fan Theory That Edward Norton’s Character Is Based On Tech Mogul Elon Musk

Rian Johnson recently responded to the theory that Glass Onion’s Edward Norton character is based on Elon Musk.

The 49-year-old director discussed the similarities during an interview with Wired published last week.

When asked what his next film might be about, Johnson asked the interviewer for an idea. The interviewer responded: ‘The fall of Twitter?’ to which Johnson laughed and replied ‘The fall of Twitter. Didn’t I just do that?

Glass Onion follows a tech billionaire, played by Edward Norton, who invites a group of friends to a private island near Greece.

When someone turns up dead, Daniel Craig’s Detective Benoit Blanc takes the case.

With Glass Onion only coming out a couple of months after Musk acquired Twitter, Johnson noted how uncanny the similarities between the movie and real life were.

‘It’s so weird. It’s very strange,’ she said. “I hope there isn’t some secret marketing department at Netflix that is funding this Twitter acquisition.”

He continued: “There’s a lot of general stuff about that kind of tech billionaire that was thrown right in. But obviously, it has almost weird relevance right now. A friend of mine said, ‘Man, it looks like they wrote it this afternoon.’ And that It’s some kind of horrible, horrible accident, you know?

Johnson also spoke about putting the film in the context of the pandemic. He explained: ‘You’re building a little microcosm of the society with the suspects and the power structure within the suspects.

“This is what we all go through and now we have all these encoded signs to get information about these characters, like their choice of mask.”

Taking to Twitter to draw the comparisons between Bron and Musk’s character, one user wrote: ‘Bloody h*ll. Now that I think about it, Edward Norton’s character is so reminiscent of Elon Musk’s, that he was also informed by NME

Another user tweeted: “Damn Netflix and Glass Onion are really brave calling Elon Musk an absolute jerk and still have a Twitter account.”

Someone else seemed to sum up a series of comments by writing: ‘Is Glass Onion a thinly veiled hint at Elon Musk? [sic]’

The comparisons between the character of Edward Norton and Elon Musk came after Craig’s salaries for Glass Onion and Knives Out were revealed.

He earned $50 million for his role in Glass Onion and will earn another $50 million for the next film.

Instead of making money off of back-end deals, as many stars do on theatrical releases, Netflix builds these bonuses into their starting salary, representing the big payday.