Rian Johnson Is Already Planning Knives Out 3

It turns out superheroes aren’t the only franchises audiences are looking for. Knives Out, Rian Johnson’s 2019 film about a quick-witted detective who solves the murder of a famous mystery writer, grossed over $300 million and helped boost de facto lead Ana de Armas’ career to new heights (and also managed to feature a stellar post-Avengers: Endgame performance from Chris Evans). The standout performer, though, had to be Daniel Craig, who played the masterful detective (written about in The New Yorker, as characters played by Toni Collette and Jamie Lee Curtis both note) Benoit Blanc. Craig puts on an entertaining Southern accent and sashays around as if he’s a character from a classic whodunit.

Naturally, the success of Knives Out meant there would undoubtedly be a sequel. After its initial theatrical run, Knives Out landed on Netflix on December 23. Benoit Blanc will reappear, this time making his way to a private island owned by a billionaire played by Edward Norton to solve a murder. The film once again boasts an impressive cast with Craig and Norton joined by Dave Bautista, Janelle Monae, Kate Hudson, Kathryn Hahn, and many, many more. It’d be hard for a film like that to fail, especially considering audiences already know what to expect: a good murder, and an even better story of how a smart detective solved it.

So as long as Johnson and Craig want to make more Knives Out films, Benoit Blanc will continue on. Audiences can look forward to more conniving rich people plotting each other’s downfall, and an engaging standalone story set in an impressive location. And after the Glass Onion ending, we’re quite ready for another mystery.

Here’s what we know about Knives Out 3, including a release date, cast, and trailer.

Will There Be a Knives Out 3? Yes. Back in 2021, Netflix acquired the rights to both Knives Out 2 and 3. In an interview with Deadline, Johnson confirmed he’s already been thinking about the third film, and due to a $400 million Netflix deal and positive early reception of Glass Onion, there’s an almost 100% chance there’ll be another movie.

“I think everybody assumed I’d have a couple other random ideas—unrelated projects—that I’ve been kicking around,” Johnson told the outlet. “But, honestly, over the past couple of months, the most exciting creative thing to me right now is that third movie. And so, I think I’m going to hop right into it.”

When Is Knives Out 3 Coming Out?There’s no set release date for Knives Out 3, but considering Johnson has an overall Netflix deal, there’s less concern about the streaming service giving him the green light.

The first film came out in fall 2019, and the second is coming out in winter 2022, but that’s also with that little Covid-19 thing happening in between. It would be reasonable to expect that Knives Out 3 could come out by 2025 at the latest—but possibly even sooner.

Who Will Be in the Knives Out 3 Cast?

There’s no word yet on who could be cast in the next Knives Out movie, but it’s likely the cast will be completely different from the first two films in keeping with the standalone mystery format. Much like a classic whodunit, the only recurring character will be Benoit Blanc.

But that makes room for some exciting speculation. Just about anyone could star in the next film and it’s reasonable to assume big names will be attached. We wouldn’t be opposed to, say, a couple Rian Johnson reunions. He directed “Ozymandias,” the most famous episode of Breaking Bad, so why not get Bryan Cranston or Aaron Paul involved? You know who else was in Breaking Bad? Jesse Plemons. Anyone against that?

Johnson also worked with some major names in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, including Mark Hamill, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Daisy Ridley, Kelly Marie Tran, Benicio del Toro, Laura Dern, and Oscar Isaac. We would welcome any of them in a Knives Out film with open arms.

But we’re not limited to Rian Johnson reunions. Who says we can’t have Henry Cavill? The Rock? Harrison Ford? Sigourney Weaver? Name a famous person, and they could be in it. Even better if they’re the killer. Knives Out is an ensemble gift that keeps on giving.

