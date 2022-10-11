Rhys Jones’s killer ‘is being investigated’ over alleged plot to smuggle illegal phones into jail

<!–

The man who killed 11-year-old schoolboy Rhys Jones is being questioned by the police for planning to smuggle illegal phones into prison.

Sean Mercer, 32, allegedly arranged for a prison guard to receive thousands of pounds to bring in the contraband.

The alleged corruption at HMP Gartree, Leicestershire, was revealed during a routine search of Mercer’s cell and he was placed in seclusion, The sun reported.

The official involved was allegedly arrested near Market Harborough last week.

A source reportedly said prison guards had come across a handset while looking through Mercer’s cell and praised the workers’ “great job” for finding it while the ball was rolling.

According to reports, the source added that “the phone was questioned and a number leading back to a prison officer on duty was found,” after which the police were called.

Reportedly, the investigation is currently focused on that official and “questions are being asked.”

MailOnline has reached out to the Department of Justice for comment.

Rhys was shot dead in 2007 while walking home from football practice in Croxteth, Liverpool.

He found himself in the crossfire between two warring gangs – the Strand Gang and the Croxteth Crew.

Mercer – who was 16 at the time of the shooting – was convicted of his murder and sentenced to life with a minimum term of 22 years.

The bullet fired from the Smith and Wesson pistol used was intended for Mercer’s rival Wayne Brady.

Mercer’s accomplices were also sent to prison. Jason Yates was sentenced to seven years in prison at the age of 20 for supplying the Smith and Wesson pistol.

He also helped Mercer cover his tracks by washing him in gasoline in the hopes of destroying evidence.

In 2009, Yates was sentenced to another five years in prison after his sentence was found to be too lenient.

Nathan Quinn, then 18, was sentenced to two years in prison for helping Mercer get rid of the murder weapon and his clothes.

The other accomplices, Melvin Coy and Gary Kays, were each sentenced to seven years in prison, while Dean Kelly was sentenced to four years in prison.

When the gang was convicted, Judge Irwin labeled them “selfish, shallow criminals, remarkable only for the danger you pose to others.”

Last year, Rhys’ father told Steve about the moment he heard the news that Rhys’ mother Melanie had told him he had been shot: “I was on the M57 towards Southport when Mel called that Rhys had been shot and that I had to go home,” he said.

“She sounded distraught, all in tears, you could hear it in her voice.” Now that Mel was on the scene, Rhys was rushed to the hospital.”

He added, “Your mind just won’t take it in, won’t accept it.”