Rhys Jones’ mother, Rhys Jones’ 11-year-old killer, has been found dead. She admits that she helped another of her sons evade justice

The mother of Rhys Jones’ killer, Sean Mercer, has admitted to helping another of her criminal sons evade justice.

Janette Mercer was jailed for three years in 2009 for perverting the course of justice by lying to detectives investigating the murder of the 11-year-old schoolboy in Liverpool.

His son, Sean Mercer, 16 at the time, shot and killed Rhys on August 22, 2007 in a murder that shocked the nation.

Now 63, she has been brought before a judge again after pleading guilty to aiding a criminal, this time for aiding her other son, drug dealer Joseph Mercer, while on the run from police.

Innocent Rhys Jones was walking home from football practice when he was tragically caught in the crossfire of a dispute between gang members from the Croxteth Crew and the rival Norris Green-based Strand Gang at the Fir Tree pub.

Sean Mercer was later unanimously convicted of murder by a jury and jailed for life with a minimum term of 22 years.

His mother tried to cover up crucial evidence by lying to police in a statement when they asked her about the bikes her son owned or had access to.

He was riding a silver mountain bike when he fired the fatal shot, but Jeanette Mercer claimed that he did not have that bike, instead only having a black, orange, and white one.

But it was later discovered that she received the bike four months earlier when she sent it to the family following an insurance claim.

On the day of her sentencing, she reportedly smiled at friends and family in the public gallery as security guards led her to the cells.

Now 63, she was brought back before Liverpool Crown Court on Monday, where she pleaded guilty to aiding a criminal.

The new position links him to another of his three sons, Joseph Mercer, whom he is believed to have helped while being investigated for drug supply offences.

It is claimed that she helped him find accommodation between December 2, 2019 and June 14, 2020, while he was on the run from the police. He was wanted for possession of Class A drugs with intent to supply.

He was jailed for 30 months in October 2020 after being caught selling heroin and crack from a Bournemouth hotel room.

The then 25-year-old, from Daisy Street in Kirkdale, was locked up alongside a 29-year-old from Childwall, after they both admitted to possession of Class A drugs with the intent to supply.

Dorset Police raided the room in January 2017 after receiving reports that “suspicious white powder” had been seen inside, with a strong odor of cannabis also emanating from within.

Peers, who was sentenced to three years behind bars in March 2021, had stayed in the room but had already packed up and left.

Rhys Jones, just 11 years old, was shot dead in 2007 as he was walking home from soccer practice in Croxteth. The boy was caught in the crossfire between two warring gangs: the Strand Gang and the Croxteth Crew.

His car was found later that day in the parking lot of another nearby hotel. When officers entered his room at this location, he and Mercer were found inside with almost 100 packs of heroin and crack, plus £1,000 in cash, as well as several mobile phones and a scale.

Janette Mercer will be sentenced in February and was released on bail prior to that date. She hid her face from her when she left the court.

In October it was claimed that Sean Mercer, now 32, was to be questioned by police over plans to smuggle illegal phones into prison.

Last month, it was reported that the child killer was transferred to Monster Mansion jail, which houses some of Britain’s worst criminals, while police investigate his links to an alleged smuggling ring.

The killer had previously bragged about his comfortable life behind bars in letters to pen pals, but sources say his new home at HMP Wakefield, West Yorks, will be far less pleasant.

Wakefield is not a good place to be, it has the worst of the worst. It will be a real shock to the Mercer system,’ a source said. Sun.

Black cab rapist John Worboys, neo-Nazi Jack Renshaw and Roy Whiting, who murdered Sarah Payne, are among some of those in jail.