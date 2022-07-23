Rhys Ferszt, 33 arrested over cocaine school to manufacture 700kg of cocaine at property in Durong

Nine people were arrested in three states for their alleged role in a drug gang

A bodybuilder who once battled Australian swimming legend Grant Hackett is the alleged linchpin of a ‘cocaine school’.

Rhys Ferszt, 33, was arrested Thursday outside a gym in Darwin, while police claimed he is the mastermind of a plot to produce nearly $175 million worth of cocaine.

Police allege Ferszt was told about a shipment of cocaine smuggled into NSW, ultimately leading to the mass arrests of his group.

Australian Federal Police allege he was the leader of the plot to produce 700kg of cocaine with a street value of nearly $175 million in a purpose-built drug lab in the small town of Durong, about a four-hour drive northwest of Brisbane.

Rhys Ferszt (pictured), 33, named as the alleged leader of the $175 million cocaine plot. Ferszt, a bodybuilder and former swimmer, was arrested in front of a gym in Darwin on Friday

Police say a message to Ferszt about a cocaine shipment led to the arrest. Nine people were arrested in three states for their alleged role in a drug gang

Police have seized a 7.8-meter boat (above) that they believe was used to collect drugs that had been dropped hundreds of miles off the coast of the NT

Ferszt was one of nine people charged with the drug bust, including his girlfriend and roommate.

After his arrest, police seized thousands of dollars in cash, electronic devices, steroids and a 7.8-meter boat from his property.

He grew up on the Gold Coast and at one point trained under Denis Cotterell, who also trained Olympic champions Grant Hackett and Giaan Rooney.

Ferszt competed alongside Hackett and also swam against Ky Hurst in the 2011 Australian 10km Open Water Championships at the London Olympic Trials, finishing 10th.

He also worked as a lifeguard on the Gold Coast City Council’s lifeguard service.

An aerial view of the alleged cocaine factory, located in the rural Queensland town of Durong, shows the barn-like structures where cocaine was allegedly extracted from an unknown substance

The alleged drug syndicate began operations on May 18 when a dual Spanish-Colombian national, Fabio Fernandez-Pulgarin, 48, traveled to Australia.

Ferszt and Fernandez-Pulgarin would like to teach others how to extract cocaine from a mysterious substance used to hide the drug while traveling.

Police allege the two men traveled to southeastern Queensland in late May to work with a 30-year-old Gold Coast man to build a modified ‘cocaine factory’ in Durong.

Fernandez-Pulgarin was arrested on the Durong property along with a Colombian-born Sydney man, Alexander Villegas Jaranillo, 38.

Police seized more than $1 million in cash from the home of a 32-year-old Brisbane woman – the money allegedly being profits from the cocaine cartel

“This syndicate was a ruthless, resource-rich cartel that went to great lengths to hide from Australian law enforcement,” Commander Kate Ferry said Friday.

“(The raid) sends a message that wherever you are, you are not out of range for the Australian Federal Police.”

Hundreds of thousands of dollars were reportedly spent building the barn-like factory, which police said the cartel was confident would be in use for years.