Rhymes with heinous: Kristin Chenoweth gives suggestive answer during Celebrity Family Feud episode 

Actress Kristin Chenoweth gave a mischievous response to Celebrity Family Feud that caused host Steve Harvey to turn away in disbelief and the producers clamber to the beep button.

On Sunday’s episode, the “Bewitched” actress family faced off against Hocus Pocus star Kathy Najimy and her team.

Heads fell and faces were covered as Chenoweth, 54, answered the question, “After the lips, what’s your favorite part of a man to kiss?”

The brash Oklahoma native, who has starred in Bewitched and The West Wing, beat her opponent on the buzzer before blurting out, “It rhymes with gruesome.”

The ABC game show beeped out the fictional harmless word as onlookers gasped.

Chenoweth turned and walked a few steps away from the stage as opponent Najimy buried her face in one hand and the beloved Family Feud host turned away speechless.

Chenoweth’s opponent on Celebrity Family Fued, Kathy Najimy, shyly put her hand to her face

Chenoweth buried her face in her hands as she recorded the reaction of everyone in the studio

While Harvey looked at the screen to see if the answer was correct, Chenoweth turned to her family to apologize

‘Wow!’ exclaimed Dan Finnerty, Najimy’s husband. ‘Right out the gate!’

“I’m sorry,” Chenoweth said to Harvey. “I’m a good Christian girl, forgive me.”

The controversial answer turned out to be incorrect, and Chenoweth could be seen uttering “I’m sorry” to her relatives standing in their XXXX

“Stand there, young lady!” Harvey scolded her when her turn was over.

‘Most beautiful women I’ve ever met!’ he exclaimed in disbelief, after which the audience laughed with even more mock indignation. “Welcome to Sunday night TV, folks!”

Some of the Najimy team’s other wrong answers were “biceps” and “bottom,” which also raised a few eyebrows when Kathy suggested it.

When the turn was passed back to Chenoweth, she guessed ‘hands’, which seemed a sensible bet, but was also incorrect.

Harvey, who has hosted Family Feuds since 2010 and Celebrity Family Feuds since 2015, previously explained that “pure, high-level accidental ignorance” usually causes answers to go viral.

“You’re going to go viral if you give me that inadvertent dose of high-level ignorance,” Harvey explained.

“But every viral moment that’s ever happened on the show — I knew it, I recognized it. I always tell people, ‘You’re on YouTube.’ I know the moments.’