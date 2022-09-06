RHOS star Krissy Marsh ditches the glam as she goes for a stroll in Sydney’s ritzy Double Bay

<!–

Real Housewives of Sydney star Krissy Marsh is known for her flawless red carpet looks.

But the star, 50, ditched the glamor for a stroll in Sydney’s chic Double Bay with her two pets, Bondi and Bronte.

Krissy was the girl on the go every inch, as she wore white track pants and a gray t-shirt for the walk.

She wore a sweater elegantly tied around her shoulders for protection from the windy weather.

She completed the look with a pair of sneakers and transparent sunglasses.

Krissy talked on the phone as she strolled the streets of Sydney.

Krissy Marsh and her husband John, a property developer, only recently sold their six-bedroom townhouse in Dover Heights.

The house reportedly sold for between $11 and $12 million, Newscorp reported.

The Marshes have been upgraded to nearby Double Bay, where they have reportedly purchased a larger six-bedroom home for between $25 and $30 million.

Former real estate agent Krissy rose to fame in Foxtel’s The Real Housewives of Sydney before it was canceled in 2017 after just one season.

She previously told Back to Reality podcast that she tried to quit the show after her family was mentioned on the series.

“There was a point in the show when I actually stopped,” Krissy said.

‘Every reality participant gets a psychological test. So they knew what my triggers and my button were, and that was my family.”

Her daring move convinced the producers to delete the images that mentioned her family.

The one-time model and her real estate mogul husband are parents to three children, Billy, Nicco and Milana.