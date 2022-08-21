RHOS: Krissy Marsh ‘sells Dover Heights home for $12million’

<!–

Krissy Marsh, the star of Real Housewives of Sydney, and her husband John Marsh, a property developer, have sold their six-bedroom, five-bathroom townhouse in Dover Heights.

The home was sold to a family in an eastern suburb on Monday ahead of the Sept. 1 auction after the price guide was lifted from $11 million to $12 million, reports News Corp.

The Marshes are now upgrading to nearby Double Bay, where they have reportedly purchased a larger six-bedroom home for between $25 and $30 million.

The pair’s swanky new pad on Pinehill Avenue was previously owned by Hamish Douglass, the former executive chairman of Australian fund manager Magellan, and his jewelry designer sister Sybella Morris.

Krissy and John previously listed their Dover Heights home in 2017 with an $8 million price guide, but failed to sell.

High on the eastern headland south of Sydney Harbour, the Military Road property offers fantastic panoramic ocean and city views.

The interiors offer resort-style opulence combined with chic design, including travertine floors, polished concrete walls and floor-to-ceiling windows.

Features of the three-level spread include a chef’s kitchen with top-class European appliances, and an alfresco dining area with two BBQs, a pool, and a cellar.

There is also a rooftop entertainment terrace and beautiful sculpted gardens.

Located in Dover Heights, one of the city’s most sought-after zip codes, the five-bathroom luxury property has skyrocketed in value in recent years.

The other highlights of the architecturally designed home include a gym, cinema and media room.

Former real estate agent Krissy rose to fame in Foxtel’s The Real Housewives of Sydney before it was canceled in 2017 after just one season.

The former model and her real estate husband are the parents of three children, Billy, Nicco and Milana.

Features of the three-level spread include a chef’s kitchen with top-class European appliances, and an alfresco dining area with two BBQs, swimming pool and cellar.