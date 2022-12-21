RHOP’s Ashley Darby goes Instagram official with Winter House’s Luke Gulbranson

<!–

Eight months after filing for divorce, The Real Housewives of Potomac star Ashley Darby officially took to Instagram with Winter House star Luke Gulbranson on Tuesday after two months of dating.

“The definition of a winter wonderland,” says the 34-year-old from Virginia – who has 1 million social media followers – caption the blizzard.

‘I didn’t know I missed snow so much! Thanks for showing me the beauty of Minnesota!”

Ashley too Installed a video of the car she slowly drove through the snow near the small mining town in Northern Minnesota where the 38-year-old R_Co founder-designer grew up.

Darby (née Boalch) received comments from her RHOP castmates Robyn Dixon and Gizelle Bryant, as well as the Bravo Account, RHOA alum Cynthia Bailey, RHOD alum Stephanie Hollman, and RHOC alum Braunwyn Windham.

“Luke’s mom has a cuckoo clock, so cute,” said Miss District of Columbia 2011 at the Name it all podcast on Monday.

“It was really cool meeting Luke’s family and his friends. It’s fun. I miss my children, but other than that I’m having a great time.’

Ashley and Luke — who turn 39 next Monday — have been photographed attending the Minnesota Vikings and Washington Capitals hockey games for the past two months.

The Bravolebrities originally met at BravoCon 2022, which took place October 14-16 at Javits Center in Manhattan.

However, Gulbranson has not shared any snaps of Darby on his Instagram account.

The University of Maryland grad is still technically married to restaurateur Michael Darby, with whom she Legally separated from April 19 after nearly eight years of marriage.

Ashley and the Australian 63-year-old continue to co-parent their three-year-old son Dean Michael and 21-month-old son Dylan Matthew.

In October, Darby told Us weekly that Michael is also “dating someone,” which “helps a lot for me getting over him, knowing he’s getting under someone else.”

The former bartender and Monumental Realty founder previously split for six months between February and August 2017.

Fans can see more of Ashley in the seventh season of The Real Housewives of Potomac, which airs every Sunday on Bravo.

Not yet divorced: The University of Maryland grad is still technically married to restaurateur Michael Darby, from whom she legally divorced on April 19 after nearly eight years of marriage (pictured in 2018)

Christmas 2021 family portrait: Ashley and the Australian 63-year-old continue to co-parent their three-year-old son Dean Michael and 21-month-old son Dylan Matthew