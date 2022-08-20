RHOP star Robyn Dixon and ex-husband Juan Dixon take major step by ‘obtaining marriage license’

Looks like Robyn Dixon and Juan Dixon are going down the aisle for the second time soon.

On Thursday, The Real Housewives Of Potomac star and the former NBA player obtained a marriage license from the Howard County Clerk’s Office in Maryland, according to People.

So far, there’s no official word on when the couple, who were previously married for about seven years, will take the plunge and tie the knot for the second time.

Since couples have to wait two days after applying for the permit, the Dixons can get married as early as this Saturday and have until February 2023, when the application expires.

Haded back to the altar! Juan and Robyn Dixon took a huge leap forward for the second time when they married Thursday in Howard County, Maryland.

Robyn and Juan have a lot of history together. They were high school sweethearts who eventually married in 2005 and welcomed two sons — Corey, 14, and Carter, 12 — before divorcing in 2012.

Despite ending their legal union, the former couple continued to live together and even shared a bed together for the sake of their children, which was documented during the first season of RHOP which premiered in January 2016, some four years after their marriage. parting.

As it turns out, the couple’s kids didn’t even know they were divorced or had been through hard times. In fact, the guys only found out about the status of their relationships after some of their friends looked at RHOP and asked them about it.

History: The couple, who were previously married for seven years before divorcing in 2012, are the proud parents of two sons Corey (14) and Carter (12)

Juan and Robyn used some of the backlash from their unique living situation as fuel to bond even more.

“The negativity of the show actually pushed us together,” the reality star said. “It’s like, you want to have each other’s backs and you want to stand up for that person. When you see how cold the world is out there, you think, “Let me be with the one I know is behind me anyway.”‘

By season four, the couple had realized they still had a romantic spark and decided to get engaged for the second time when Juan proposed at a holiday-themed wrap party for season 5 of the Bravo reality show.

Reality World: Robyn, 43, has been a cast member of The Rea Housewives Of Potomac throughout its run on Bravo, which is entering its seventh season; pictured are Robyn Dixon, Ashley Boalch Darby and Gizelle Bryant

True love: “Robyn has been my rock, my mountain, with ups and downs for so many years,” the former NBA player said of his ex-wife just before proposing a second time.

“Robyn has been my rock for so many years, my mountain, with ups and downs, the mother of our beautiful boys, Cory and Carter. And Robyn, I want to do something really soon,” Juan, 43, announced over the holidays, as reported by Page six.

‘Sweeter the second time! Thank you to everyone who loved, supported, supported and prayed for me,” Robyn, 43, gushed on Instagram right after their second engagement took place in the season five finale, adding: “We really appreciate all the love and congratulations as we embark on #DixonsPartDeux.”

Wanting to change things up a bit from their first engagement and wedding, Juan, who is the head basketball coach at Coppin State University in Baltimore, presented Robyn an oversized ring with an emerald cut pink morganite center with a double diamond halo surrounding the rose-tinted rock. .

The last time the reality star got married, she wore a more traditional diamond ring.

Unique: Since they still lived together and shared a bed after their divorce in 2012, the couple admitted that they had a unique relationship over the years

For Robyn, the pink morganite stone has more meaning and significance because it “represents unconditional love – something that our relationship shows and that we have relied on.”

The mother of two revealed in season six of RHOP that she and Juan may now be married for a second time, but have decided to temporarily postpone their plans due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Instead, the duo has shifted much of their focus to building their dream home, which they moved into last August.

Season seven of The Real Housewives of Potomac is currently being filmed and will likely premiere this fall.

Dixon played for four teams, including Washington twice, during his nine seasons in the NBA, and had signed with Atlanta to play one more year in 2009, but was released shortly after.