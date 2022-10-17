RHOP alum Monique Samuels and her former NFL husband, Chris are separating after 10 years

<!–

Former Real Housewives of Potomac stars Monique and Chris Samuels show unity after rumors their 10-year marriage is over.

People magazine reported on Sunday that the couple — who share three children, Christopher, nine; Milani, seven; and Chase, three, broke up.

But the couple was quick to respond to the claims on social media.

Monique took to her Instagram story to show off her wedding ring with former NFL star man Chris by her side.

She told her fans that she had just returned to a walk and told her husband who was relaxing outside.

The pair have had relationship issues over the years and have documented some of their struggles in the first season of Love & Marriage: DC.

In July, Monique insisted: Entertainment tonight that her marriage would not succumb to the reality TV curse.

She stated: “People always say that reality TV is destroying your marriage. What people don’t realize is that Real Housewives of Potomac somehow saved my marriage.

“Chris and I, before we started filming that show, we were in a very difficult situation.

“We lost all the dates in our marriage. Once we started filming reality TV, it actually helped us because it forced us to date.”

She added: “So we were able to get out, just rekindle that intimacy and be excited about each other. So I won’t lie; season 2 of RHOP saved my marriage.

‘And at the end of the day you sometimes have to come back to those moments. Because some of the things I said on Love & Marriage: DC, people watching Potomac saw that I had the same concerns at the time.

“So it’s not like this is something new.”

A second reality show season has been announced and Monique is expected to appear on the show.

Monique retired from Real Housewives of Potomac in December 2021, stating that she was “about” reality TV, before signing up for another show.

She then said, “It was a crazy ride. It’s not easy doing reality TV, and to be quite honest, I’m over it. I appreciate everything that people have done for me, everyone who has been Team Monique – I love you – but if you go beyond certain limits, there is no turning back. And for me, my family is that line.”

She added: “The opinion of my family and my children and what they think of everything I do is more valuable than anyone else’s opinion, so I’m over it.”

Chris is a well-known former NFL striker who played his entire professional career for the Washington Redskins before retiring in 2010.

Hailing from the University of Alabama, he was considered the best offense tackle in the 2000 NFL Draft and was drafted third overall by Washington Redskins.