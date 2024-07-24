RHONJ’s Teresa Giudice accuses ‘toxic people’ of ‘attacking our children’ in cryptic post, while alluding to the show’s behind-the-scenes drama

Real Housewives of New Jersey icon Teresa Giudice delivered a cryptic message condemning those who spread hate toward her and her co-stars amid calls for a cast shakeup.

The 52-year-old reality star dedicated herself to her Instagram on Wednesday to share the passionate post, criticizing the “toxic behavior” that is affecting her co-stars and their families.

“What is happening off-camera on social media is absolutely disgusting and is fueled by toxic people who are not affiliated with the show or the cast and are only interested in promoting themselves by spreading their hate through false narratives and lies,” the former bodybuilder began.

“It’s affected all of us cast members and our families,” she continued. “They’re attacking our children, they’re attacking our businesses, and they’re turning something that’s supposed to be entertainment into something very dark and toxic.”

“This hate and toxicity needs to stop. I ask everyone to stop showing negativity towards my cast mates and all of our families. Enough is enough. I love you, I love you, I love you, Teresa.”

While she didn’t provide any examples for reference and comments on her post were disabled, Teresa’s message comes in the context of what is arguably the most chaotic season in the show’s history.

Not only did Teresa refuse to film scenes with her sister-in-law Melissa Gorga, but the reunion was also cancelled due to the intense animosity between the cast members.

The message comes shortly after Gorga admitted she is willing to make a “change” to the show amid calls for a restructuring.

The 45-year-old reality star, who joined RHONJ in its third season in 2011, spoke out about the future of the franchise a month after the reunion was called off due to animosity between her co-stars.

“Listen, I’m excited for what’s to come,” she said. Page six Monday. “I think we’re in for some kind of change. I don’t know what kind of change, but I’m looking forward to seeing what happens.”

“I’m excited to see what’s next and where this show goes from here,” she concluded.

However, the brunette beauty is in the dark about Bravo’s plans for the show. “Your guess is as good as mine,” she commented.

The mother of three’s comments echo her sentiment last week when she said she agreed “with Bravo that there needs to be change.”

“I agree with that 100 percent,” he said. Entertainment Tonight“I think things have gotten really toxic.”

She continued: “There are two members of my cast who have played very dirty behind the scenes and that’s coming out… it’s all coming out because it always comes out, it always comes out in the laundry room. It’s been years so it’s all coming out.”

It is worth noting that Gorga and Teresa did not share any scenes with each other amid their family’s bitter dispute.

The tension between the women has affected the rest of the cast, who have been forced to choose sides.

Currently Dolores Catania, Margaret Josephs, Jennifer Aydin, Danielle Cabral, Rachel Fuda, Jackie Goldschneider and Jennifer Fessler appear on the show.

His comments come just weeks after multiple sources told We weekly that ‘RHONJ will forgo a traditional reunion this season.’

“The meeting is supposed to be about resolving issues between the women and it’s clear they won’t be resolved,” one of the sources revealed. “There is no happy ending and it’s not going to happen.”

The message comes shortly after Gorga admitted she is willing to make a “change” to the show amid calls for a shake-up; (pictured, July 2024)

However, Andy Cohen assured fans that there will be a resolution in the season 14 finale.

“The most important thing is that this will all make sense once we see the ending,” she said during her appearance on SiriusXM’s Reality Checked With Kiki Monique.

He continued: “When all the producers saw the final cut of the ending, we all made a decision separately and then we talked about it. We all had the same idea, which is that the ending is kind of an ending and a reunion all in one.”

“It’s in the great tradition of absolutely shocking, dramatic Jersey finales, and they have this epic last group reunion, which is like the Last Supper and is very Jersey. And it’s shocking, it’s dramatic and it’s incredible television. I’m telling you, when you watch it, I think you’ll feel complete,” he concluded.

As for whether RHONJ will make any cast changes, Cohen said they’ll make the decision as it comes.

He noted that it takes producers a “minute” to “understand things.”

Gorga and Giudice refused to speak to each other during filming of the current season.

The feud between Teresa and Melissa has been ongoing for months, with the former even going as far as to blame her sister-in-law for putting her in prison during last year’s reunion episode.

“I want everyone to hear this because we’re going to get this out in the open because this is over after today,” Teresa told Melissa during the heated exchange. “I’m never going to look at your face again.”

Melissa noted that Teresa previously accused Caroline Manzo of putting her in prison after she pleaded guilty to federal fraud charges.

—No, I take it back, Teresa said. I think you did.

“Oh my God,” Melissa gasped.

Tension between the two women has continued throughout the past season, creating an awkward situation for producers, who have had to deal with their refusal to speak to each other.

But that’s not the only drama that has rocked the show.

Jennifer Aydin and newcomer Danielle Cabral were also suspended during filming following a physical altercation, further casting doubt on the future of the series.

Their feud has also caused a serious rift between Teresa and her brother Joe, who is married to Melissa (seen together in the 2023 reunion).

There’s also been drama brewing off-camera, as Aydin and Giudice were accused of leaking negative stories about their co-stars to an anti-Gorga troll account on social media.

Giudice has denied involvement in the scandal, while Aydin has yet to comment.

Now, fans and producers alike are trying to figure out what’s next for the beleaguered franchise.

A source said People magazine that “anything and everything is on the table” regarding the show, which could mean putting one or two cast members on hiatus, or possibly rebooting the series from scratch as The Real Housewives of New York City for its 14th season.