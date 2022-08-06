RHOM star Alexia Echevarria and husband Todd Nepola visit a carnival in New Jersey

Real Housewives of Miami star Alexia Echevarria and her husband Todd Nepola made a fun stop ahead of Teresa Giudice’s wedding to fiancé Luis “Louie” Ruelas.

The 55-year-old television personality and current president of the Capital Group was spotted Saturday morning heading to a New Jersey carnival.

Later on Saturday, the couple will attend the Real Housewives of New Jersey OG and her husband-to-be’s wedding at the opulent Grand Chateau hotel on the Park Chateau Estate in East Brunswick, New Jersey.

Weekend Fun: Real Housewives of Miami star Alexia Echevarria and her husband Todd Nepola made a fun stopover ahead of Teresa Giudice’s wedding to fiancé Luis ‘Louie’ Ruelas

Alexia showed off her roomy cleavage and tight midriff in a colorful bra top with straps tied at the shoulders and matching high-waisted loose-fitting pants.

The Cuban wore white sneakers and shielded her eyes from the sun with oval shades of white.

The Bravo star was adorned with large diamond stud earrings, a gold chain with a green stone pendant and a white watch.

Good times: The 55-year-old television personality and current president of the Capital Group were spotted Saturday morning heading to a New Jersey carnival

The blond beauty wore her long locks in loose waves and carried a white braided handbag.

Todd was casually dressed in a white t-shirt with black shorts, a silver watch and neon sneakers.

The two beamed and held hands as they walked down the street into the fairgrounds.

The editor of Venue Magazine and Todd married in an intimate ceremony at St. Bart’s last December. They first announced their engagement in 2019, after dating for two years.

Couple: The editor of Venue Magazine and Todd married in an intimate ceremony at St. Bart’s last December. Seen in 2019

Alexia was previously married to Herman Echevarria from 2004 until his death in 2016.

She also shares sons Frankie and Peter with her former husband Pedro Rosello, whom she divorced in 1996.

Despite appearing on several Housewives franchises, Alexia and Teresa, 50, seem to have formed a warm friendship.

Double date: Last month, Teresa and Alexia enjoyed a double date in Miami with their partners. Both later took to Instagram to share the same photo from their night out, in which they were seen beaming as they posed side by side at Carbone in Miami

Last month, the ladies enjoyed a double date in Miami with their partners. Both later took to Instagram to share the same photo from their night out, in which they were seen beaming as they posed side by side at Carbone in Miami.

“It’s the beautiful friends we meet along the way that help us appreciate the journey even more,” Teresa wrote in the caption of her post.

Alexia captioned the glamorous photo: “Life has many gifts… One of my favorites is the magic of a new friendship.”

Bond: Despite appearing in several Housewives franchises, Alexia and Teresa, 50, seem to have formed a warm friendship. Teresa and Alexia seen with housewives Karen Huger, Garcelle Beauvais, Gizelle Bryant, Kyle Richards and Kenya Moore

#Jerseybound: Alexia seemed to be looking forward to her boyfriend’s wedding in New Jersey

And Alexia seemed to be looking forward to her boyfriend’s wedding in New Jersey. On Friday, she shared a cozy photo of herself and Todd on her Instagram story, writing, “Weekend is now starting. #jerseybound.’

Yesterday, Teresa and Louie, 46, arrived at their wedding venue for a walk-through of the closely guarded ceremony that will become a multi-episode special for Bravo.

Between 150 and 200 guests are expected to join them to celebrate their nuptials with the afterparty expected to last until Sunday morning.

Wedding Bells: Yesterday Teresa and Louie, 46, arrived at their wedding venue for a walk-through of the closely guarded ceremony that will become a multi-episode special for Bravo

Celebration: Between 150 and 200 guests are expected to celebrate their wedding with the afterparty expected to last until Sunday morning