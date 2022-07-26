Rhode Island restaurant posts horrific meme of Anne Frank and the Holocaust

A Rhode Island restaurant came under fire after an employee posted a meme on the company’s Facebook page comparing the summer heat wave to the ovens in Nazi concentration camps.

The meme featured a portrait of Holocaust victim Anne Frank with the caption, “It’s hotter than an oven out there… And I should know!”

The Atlantic Sports Bar & Restaurant in Tiverton was immediately criticized by angry customers calling it racist, anti-Semitic and “absolutely disgusting.”

The eatery, after taking down the post, apologized, saying there was “no excuse for sharing this post” and “we can’t do anything to make it right.”

Restaurant officials also claimed the establishment is “proud of being a tolerant, inclusive and safe space for all people” and that the incident serves as a “learning opportunity for our team.”

The insensitive message was published shortly after 5 p.m. Friday by an employee who reportedly did not know that the young girl in the photo was Frank, a Jewish teenager who died during the Holocaust.

Frank kept a diary, which her father later published as The Diary of Anne Frank, while her family hid in an attic before being sent to a concentration camp, where Frank and most of her loved ones died.

The book is one of the most famous stories in history.

An Atlantean worker told: ABC 6 the employee deleted the post after realizing the meme featured the famous diarist.

However, WBSM talk show host Jessica Machado, claims the restaurant staff was initially unimpressed with the post and that the owner even “thought it was funny.”

“I picked up the phone and called and said I wanted to talk to someone about a Facebook post,” Machado recalls of her Friday phone call with Atlantic.

The girl who answered said, ‘I don’t know what you’re talking about, what post?’ I explained and she said she didn’t understand, and I said, “Okay, did you post it?” and she said no. So I asked if I could talk to the person who did and she hung up.’

A local radio host who spoke to the owner claimed he found the meme funny and told her ‘they were very, very busy and it was very hot in there, and they didn’t have time to deal with my concerns or questions’

The radio show host called the restaurant again and spoke to the owner who she said was “just as annoyed” by her call.

“He doubled over and said he just googled it, he thought it was funny, and they were very, very busy and it was very hot in there, and they didn’t have time to deal with my concerns or questions. ,’ she said. “He told me not to call them back and then, click, they hung up.”

Atlantic apologized on their Facebook page on Monday, before deleting the public account altogether.

“The team here at The Atlantic wants to be… [sic] our sincere apologies for a very insensitive message shared by our account on 7/22. The message was poorly thought out and we realize it was incredibly inappropriate and does not reflect our values ​​as members of our community,” the apology reads. The Newport Daily News.

“There is no excuse for sharing this post, and there is nothing we can do to rectify it, all we can do now is offer our deepest apologies to those who have rightly been hurt by our actions.

The Atlantic Sports Bar & Restaurant apologized, saying there was ‘no excuse for sharing this post’ and ‘nothing we can do to make things right’

‘The Atlantic Restaurant prides itself on being a tolerant, inclusive and safe space for all people. We love and respect all of our incredible customers and members of our greater community, regardless of their religion, race, creed, sexuality or gender identity. Going forward, we will be vigilant in vetting all social media posts to ensure nothing like the events of the past week ever happens again.”

The restaurant then thanked customers for their “outpouring of support, as well as the outpouring of justifiable criticism,” noting that this incident would be a “teaching moment” for staff.

“Thank you again for allowing us to serve our community, do what we love – we hope in time we can regain the trust of those we have hurt and move forward, as a better, stronger and more sensitive organization.” ‘, statement concluded.

DailyMail.com was unable to reach the restaurant for comment at the time of publication.

Both the first post and the apology were met with strong criticism online. Some users called for a boycott of the eatery, while others claimed the post was an ignorant error of judgment.

“Purely disgusting,” wrote one Facebook user. “No apology can correct the choice you made to post this meme.”

“They have to face the consequences of their outrageous anti-Semitism!” echoed another.

“Boycott Atlantic Sports Bar and Restaurant, Tiverton RI,” wrote one man. What they posted on Facebook was absolutely [sic] awful. I hope they go out of business and the owner is handcuffed and thrown in jail.”

Another pointed out that the employee’s claim that he didn’t know who Frank was is “an astonishing coincidence” because the “meme makes no sense if you don’t know.”

One woman criticized the bar owner for finding the “outrageous post” funny, saying, “I hope he’s as amused as he never gets a dime of my money.”

“There is literally no excuse for this. There is no excuse for not knowing it was Anne Frank. I’m disgusted,’ another woman added.

‘Very bad taste. Everyone should be offended if ever there’s a time to be, this would be it,” wrote someone else.