Rhod Gilbert’s wife Sian Harries reveals they have moved house to be closer to a hospital

Rhod Gilbert’s wife, Sian Harries, has revealed that the couple has moved three times since July to be closer to a hospital.

The comedian, 53, told fans he is battling cancer in a statement on social media, just days after taking a break from his current tour.

The Welsh star is currently being treated at a cancer center in Cardiff and the pair have now grown closer as Sian admitted life has been ‘a lot at the moment’.

Sian, who has been married to Rhod since 2013, took to Twitter to update fans on their current situation.

She wrote: ‘Moved today for the third time since July so Rhod can be close to the hospital. Life is a lot right now, but we’ll get through it with the help of our amazing friends and family.”

Rhod, whose TV work includes a host role for Never Mind The Buzzcocks, hasn’t revealed what type of cancer he had, but said he’s in the “best hands possible.”

Addressing Facebook followers, he wrote, “As a proud patron of Velindre Cancer Center, I’ve traveled the world, hosting chaotic quizzes and star-studded comedy nights. I have met and made friends with so many inspiring employees, patients and their families. It’s been a big part of my life for the past ten years.

“So while I never thought I’d be a patient here, I know better than anyone that I’m in the best hands possible.

‘The NHS care I am receiving is incredible. I wouldn’t wish this on anyone… but who knows, maybe I’ll make it out the other side with a new stand-up show and a 40-minute rant about orange squash.

Thank you all for your support over the past few weeks and months (and years). I’ll disappear for a while and won’t comment again, at least not for now while I focus on my recovery.’

After previously canceling shows due to throat problems, he paused his Book of John book tour last week.

On July 8, he wrote on Facebook: ‘As many of you will know, I have been experiencing pain in my neck and throat for the past few months. I have been under treatment and have continued to tour whenever possible.

‘I had sincerely hoped to let all the planned dates go ahead, but I fear that will not work. I have surgery next week and will hang up my boots for a while while I recover.’

He added: “I know how frustrating this is. We do not take these decisions lightly and we apologize for the inconvenience. Thank you all – along with all the wonderful venues and staff, for your patience and understanding.

“I’ve enjoyed each of the 200 or so Book of John shows we’ve done. I’m really upset that we haven’t been able to do the last 7 shows as planned, but rest assured we will do everything we can to finish what we started!’

The comedian has taken part in a series of fundraising initiatives over the years for the Velindre Cancer Center in Cardiff.

In 2013, he took part in a trek in Kenya and his journey was documented in the TV show Rhod v Kilimanjaro.

Additionally, Rhod led a trek to Patagonia in 2015 and embarked on more treks in 2019 and 2022 in Peru, raising hundreds of thousands of pounds for the center.

The comedian had announced last week that dates after July 9 in Swansea, Hereford, Yeovil and Truro would be postponed for his book tour.

In postponing, he said he was in the process of moving shows to early 2023.