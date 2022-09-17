RHOC star Shannon Beador’s ex David is DIVORCES new wife after 23 months and 19-month-old daughter

The ex-husband of Real Housewives Of Orange County star Shannon Beador has filed for divorce again, but this time with new wife Lesley Cook, after just 23 months of marriage and a 19-month-old daughter together.

The 57-year-old entrepreneur filed for divorce from his 38-year-old wife in court on Thursday, according to documents obtained by… TMZ.

David cited celebrity’s favorite “irreconcilable differences” as the reason behind the filing and interestingly listed the date of divorce as September 15, which was the same date as the filing for divorce.

The now former couple shares a 19-month-old daughter named Anna Love Beador and he is seeking both physical and legal custody of the young child.

David and Lesley married in October 2020 and welcomed their bouncing daughter just four months later.

David was previously married to reality star Shannon, 58, for 17 years as his affair and the breakup of their marriage were well documented on the Bravo show.

This came a year and a half after there was a drama between David’s now ex-husbands when Shannon claimed Leslie had rejected her baby present.

At the time, David and his then-wife Lesley welcomed a daughter named Anna a month earlier, and Shannon said she had sent a doll and some books.

However, Shannon claimed in an interview on Jeff Lewis Live that Lesley flatly rejected the gift, saying, “I don’t want it.”

Shannon’s claim comes after Lesley denied ever getting a baby gift and wrote on Insta Stories that it was “another fake story.”

During her appearance on Jeff’s show, Shannon gave her take on the situation: “Well, I didn’t mean to exaggerate. I wanted to be attentive.’

Shannon, who has three teenage daughters with David, said: “So I bought a Madeline doll and three of the hardback books and I said, ‘Congratulations on you – the birth of your child. This was the girls’ favorite – Madeline was my , the girls’ favourite.’

The reality TV blonde said the “little” gift was only about $75 and “I sent it with the girls to take home” for Lesley.

Shannon claimed that ‘the girls said, ‘Mom has a present for you,’ and David said, ‘That’s nice,’ and she said, ‘I don’t want it.’

As the interview progressed, Shannon insisted she “never met Lesley” and “you know, that’s something else. Spending two and a half years with my kids. Why didn’t we meet? John and I are just perplexed.’

Shannon’s friend John Janssen sat next to her during the interview and supported her by saying, ‘I saw the gift. She did send it.’

David and Shannon were married for 17 years before announcing their divorce in October 2017 and she filed for divorce in December.

The former couple, who both spoke openly about his infidelity during the marriage, finalized the divorce in 2019.

They are the proud parents of three daughters – a 19-year-old named Sophie and 15-year-old twins Stella and Adaline.

David and Lesley reportedly became an item in 2017, but she has vehemently denied sensational rumors that they got together while he was still married to Shannon.

Lesley announced their engagement last January by showing off her ring on Instagram and news of their marriage went public in October while she was pregnant.