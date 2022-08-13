RHOC alumnus Kelly Dodd wonders why she was fired from the series

Former Real Housewives of Orange County star Kelly Dodd has spoken out about her controversial departure from the popular franchise.

The star, who was fired last year after a series of politically incorrect social media posts outraged viewers, has questioned why ‘criminal’ Housewives could stay on the show.

Speaking with the Unpopular podcastpointed out to the 46-year-old that Teresa Giudice, Gina Kirschenheiter and Jen Shah have all stayed with the franchise despite arrests and convictions.

“What annoys me is that you have Teresa Giudice. She and her husband were outlaws, pointless. They went to jail for that. They’ve been caught,’ she said.

“And maybe she didn’t know. Let’s just say she didn’t,” Kelly continued.

“She went to jail. She hasn’t been fired. In fact that is their [Bravo’s] darling, right?’

Giudice spent nearly a year at the Danbury Federal Correctional Institution in 2015 after pleading guilty to a slew of fraud charges against her ex-husband Joe Giudice.

Joe turned in to jail in March 2016 to serve a 41-month prison sentence after pleading guilty to 39 conspiracy to commit mail, wire transfer and bankruptcy fraud.

“Then you’ve got Gina Kirschenheiter,” Kelly said. ‘GER. Not fired. Didn’t get in trouble. Held her. That Jen Shah, the Erika Jaynes.’

Erika Jayne has not been charged with any crimes but has been the subject of multiple lawsuits since her estranged husband Tom Girardi was disbarred and charged with embezzling clients’ settlement funds.

Gina was arrested in early 2019 and jailed overnight, later pleading guilty to drink driving.

“She went to jail!” Kelly pointed to Teresa Giudice’s time in prison. Teresa pictured in 2013 leaving federal court in Newark, New Jersey

In July, Jen Shah of Salt Lake City’s Real Housewives pleaded guilty to federal charges for organizing a $5 million telemarketing scam that preyed on hundreds of elderly people.

The star, 48, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit fraud, with the US attorney dropping her second count of conspiracy to commit money laundering.

In a speech to the court, Shah said she “knew it was wrong” and that she was “so sorry” for the “many people” who had been injured.

Shah admitted she had “agreed with others to commit fraud” and “knew it misled the victims,” ​​more than 10 of whom were over the age of 55.

Gina Kirschenheiter (pictured) was arrested in early 2019 and jailed overnight, later pleading guilty to drink-driving

Dodd said it was “discouraging” to see “criminal” Housewives staying on the network while she was fired for politically incorrect social media blunders, including questioning the effectiveness of masks during the onset of the Covid pandemic .

“It’s really, really disheartening when you have all these people who have done real criminal things, and here I’m just asking questions,” she said.

‘All that I am’ [doing] is asking questions, and I get banned for it? I’m being called a bad person because I wonder what’s going on?’

Kelly was fired from the Real Housewives of Orange County last year, along with Braunwyn Windham-Burke and Elizabeth Lyn Vargas.

In July, Jen Shah of Salt Lake City’s Real Housewives pleaded guilty to federal charges for organizing a $5 million telemarketing scam that preyed on hundreds of elderly people. Shah imagined he was leaving Manhattan’s federal court this year

She was kicked out of her association with Positive Beverage that same year for her “controversial views and opinions” about COVID-19.

She first partnered with the brand in February 2019 and regularly promoted the sparkling drink on her social media accounts and on episodes of RHOC.

In January 2021, Kelly and her friends toasted to being “super spreaders” as they ate mask-less in Newport Beach, despite soaring coronavirus cases in Southern California at the time.

Months before pleading guilty, Jen sold ‘not guilty’ merchandise to her fans online

Commenting on her resignation from the company, Kelly commented that she was “glad I could help put Positive Beverage on the map and wish them the best.”

Dodd claimed she got “a lot of hate for being at a restaurant where we’re allowed to be” after California partially lifted eating restrictions amid the ongoing pandemic.

“The sheep are crazy,” she said. “I’m not a super spreader because there’s nothing to spread because we all have the vaccine and we don’t have it, so there’s nothing to spread about super spreaders.”

She also made headlines in 2020 after saying on social media that she believed the pandemic was “God’s way of thinning the herd,” while arguing with an Instagram user who called her out after taking an overland flight. .

After one user Dodd wrote, “If non-essential workers like you keep going back and forth, it will take longer,” the reality star replied, “Do you know how many people died from H1N1, the swine flu or SARS? It’s 25% to get your facts straight, you only hear numbers, not reality! It’s God’s way of thinning out the flock!’

She then apologized for the comments and tried to clarify her statement.

“When I wrote that it’s ‘God’s way of thinning the herd,’ I didn’t mean that,” Dodd said on Instagram Stories. “What I meant was, ‘Do these pandemics happen because it’s God’s way?’ I am not God. I am not insensitive.

“I feel sorry for all the families who have lost loved ones, and I think we should all stay home and protect everyone. That’s not what I meant, and I want to apologize to anyone who was offended, okay? My apologies.’

Kelly also outraged viewers when she briefly wore a novelty cap that read “Drunk Wives Matter,” which is a play on words of Black Lives Matter

She apologized again when appearing on Watch What Happens Live, saying of her previous controversy, “It was insensitive and I apologize if I hurt or offended anyone.”

The star also found herself in hot water when she briefly wore a new baseball cap at her bachelorette party in 2020 that read Drunk Wives Matter – a play on the term Black Lives Matter.

Many interpreted the hat as Kelly being impervious to the BLM movement, but she later explained that it was just “a joke” and nothing more.

My girlfriend bought it for me as a present. it’s a play on words,” she explained. “Some people aren’t that smart.”

Since leaving the reality series, Kelly and her husband Rick Leventhal have started their own podcast on YouTube called Patreon and Spotify. The Rick and Kelly Show.

They have also started refurbishing houses and are working on their own pickleball line of clothing and sporting goods.