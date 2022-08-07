RHOC alum Kelly Dodd blasts former co-star Braunwyn Windham-Burke’s parenting

Former Real Housewives of Orange County colleague Kelly Dodd has criticized her former co-star Braunwyn Windham-Burke and questioned the mother of seven’s parenting.

Braunwyn, 44, moved from Newport to New York City last year to be with her now ex-girlfriend, Victoria Brito, after getting sober and coming out as a lesbian.

Speaking with the Unpopular podcast this week Kelly, 46, called Braunwyn “the worst possible human being.”

‘[Braunwyn] said I was running off without my daughter! I have a week on, a week off with my kid,” Kelly explained.

‘I have never abandoned my child. I’ve only been the best mother. You can see how my daughter has turned out,” she continued, referring to her daughter Jolie.

‘Look at her children. Is she the best mother? No. Her children have problems. Why? Because she’s a bad mother.’

Kelly added: “She has seven kids and she’s more concerned about eating p***y than her kids.”

Braunwyn announced her divorce from husband Sean in July 2021, after she became sober and discovered she was a lesbian.

She later moved from Orange County to New York to live with her friend, social media influencer Victoria Brito, while Sean stayed with the kids in Newport.

Sean and Braunwyn share seven children: Bella, 21, Rowan, 19, Jacob, 16, twins Curren and Caden, 9, Koa, 7, and Hazel, 4.

Despite their split, the former couple continued to co-parent the children, with Braunwyn dividing her time between Brooklyn and Newport.

Explaining her modern family to Fox news in June Braunwyn said, “So we do something called nesting where we take turns going in and out of the house.

“So, you know, we’re really friends, we’re really family, and we’re just trying to do what’s best.”

The former stay-at-home mom also admitted that her decision to move to New York was completely sporadic.

“You know, when I was 44, I moved across the country to New York on a whim. I can honestly say I didn’t think about that decision. I just did it and created such a whole new life,” she explained.

“I think that’s the moral of my story anyway, that it’s never too late to start a second chapter and live the life of your dreams.”

She also explained her nesting strategy to: Us Weekly in June, gushing over her newfound independence.

“So right now I’m doing it back and forth with Sean and I, we do bird nesting and I love it,” she gushed.

“I get to come to town and be Braunwyn and I get to be with my girlfriend, and then I get to go home and be a full-time mom to the kids there,” she continued.

The former reality star also said she “loved being alone” in New York.

“I didn’t even know that, because even at home I’m always surrounded by kids or Sean. I actually like the chance to just be Braunwyn. I am nobody’s wife, nobody’s daughter, nobody’s mother. I can sleep in if I want to,” she gushed.

“I had babies in their twenties, thirties, and forties, so when I was 44, I could say, ‘Hey, today I want to do this and then do it,’ that’s a real liberation that’s hard to describe.”

Braunwyn and Victoria ended their relationship in July, with a source telling Us Weekly that the “long distance was getting too hard” for the couple.

Before moving to Brooklyn, Braunwyn had left Newport for Hawaii, while Sean continued to live with the kids in Orange County in a new rental home.

Meanwhile, Kelly is currently sharing custody of her 16-year-old daughter Jolie with ex-husband Michael Dodd.

Kelly married former Fox News reporter Rick Leventhal in October and the couple now host their own show on YouTube and PatreonThe Rick and Kelly Show.

They are also refurbishing homes and have just completed a lavish new property that will be rented out as Airbnb.

Additionally, Kelly has just completed a real estate school and is working with Rick to develop a line of pickleball paddles, balls and apparel.

“We’re coming up with a pickleball line because we’re totally pickleball people,” she told Unpopular.

Kelly, Braunwyn and Elizabeth Vargas were all fired from the Real Housewives of Orange Country after the show’s fifteenth season.

They were replaced by returning housewife Heather Dubrow, along with newcomers Noella Berenger and Dr Jen Armstrong.

Noella and Jen were recently fired to make way for the return of Tamra Judge, along with former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Taylor Armstrong, who is joining the upcoming seventeenth season as a friend.