RHOBH’s Diana Jenkins has sent out cease and desist letters over ‘ridiculous’ sex trafficking rumors

Diana Jenkins of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is taking legal action against several bloggers and publications who have spread nefarious accusations about her.

In response to “multiple parties” continuing to make false statements about her involvement in facilitating “prostitution and child sex trafficking,” the reality star, 49, let her attorney, J. Erik Connolly, make it clear that she wants the claims to be dismissed. removed and an apology to her.

In a damning letter to Enty Lawyer obtained by: TMZConnolly demands that the social media personality remove the defamatory statements immediately.

Fighting Back: Diana Jenkins of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills takes legal action against several bloggers and publications who have spread nefarious accusations about her; seen in 2017

The attorney further stated that Enty Lawyer must issue a notice acknowledging that they “had no factual basis” for any of the claims to avoid further legal action.

“If you continue to post these statements, both on your own websites and social media accounts, and in connection with other media, Ms. Jenkins will take immediate legal action,” Connolly said.

He continued by writing, “Ms. Jenkins has never engaged in the illegal and immoral activities of which you have repeatedly accused her.”

“It should go without saying, but to avoid confusion, Ms. Jenkins has never engaged in prostitution, child sex trafficking, embezzlement, money laundering, or any of the other misdeeds you have alleged,” Jenkins’ attorney continued.

Connolly also noted that her “businesses are legitimate and successful businesses,” not fronts for illegal activity.

He also set the record for the mom-of-three’s 384-page coffee table book, Room 23, which features photos by Cindy Crawford, Heidi Klum, George Clooney, Lindsay Lohan, and more.

“Your false claims about room 23 illustrate your reckless disregard for the truth. Room 23 is a fine art coffee table book with photos of countless celebrities,” he said. “It’s not a ‘catalogue’ of any kind, let alone a ‘book on sex trafficking,’ as you claim.”

Connolly adds: ‘The list of participants in that project alone makes that clear. Your repeated mischaracterization of a project that Mrs. Jenkins herself funded to raise money to fight war crimes, genocide and human rights abuses is indefensible.”

In addition, Jenkins’ attorney stated that his client and Jeffrey Epstein were never in the same room together, despite Enty Lawyer’s claim that they were “photographed” together.

‘Madam. Jenkins was never in the same room as that person. Your persistence in tying Mrs. Jenkins to that person, despite Mrs. Jenkins’ rebuttal, proves that you intended and intended to discredit her,” Connolly fired.

Likewise, Connolly condemned two articles from Jezebel Magazine in a letter to their editor-in-chief.

New to reality TV: Jenkins made her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills debut in Season 12

On Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Jenkins confronted rumors of a 2012 Jezebel article that speculated she had a “secret call girl ring” based on a blind entry on a gossip blog.

The site also mistakenly called her book “a catalog of clients and call girls.”

On RHOBH, she called the rumors “very, very dangerous” and said that “a bunch of fake rumours” can “really destroy someone’s life.”

During a confession, a producer cheekily joked: “So you’re not an international sex trafficker and a lady of first-class prostitutes?”

“It’s so ridiculous that I can’t even believe it worked,” she replied.