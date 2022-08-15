RHOA’s Kandi Burruss says filming reunion specials make her ‘stomach turn’ because she hates arguing

<!–

Kandi Burruss confessed that filming Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion specials makes her “stomach twist” from all the stress because she hates “arguing with people.”

Despite starring on Bravo’s hit reality show since 2009, the 46-year-old reality star explained why she never looks forward to recording the reunions, which involve lots of screaming, reviving old fights and exchanging snarky one-liners.

“I never look forward to figuring it out with any of them, just to be clear, I always hate reunions,” she said. Admission to Hollywood‘s Housewives Nightcap prior to the taping of the 14th reunion.

She continued, “For years my stomach turns when I go to a reunion because I hate arguing with people and I always know it’s just going to be complete back and forth.”

The mother of three noted that in the past she was unaware that “a lot of people who just came for” [her] neck” until she sees the drama happening on her TV.

“They had a lot of things to say that I didn’t know happened when I was there,” the singer recalled. “Some of those things they didn’t really say, so that clearly needs to be addressed.”

The No Scrubs hitmaker admitted to regretting arguing with her co-star Marlo Hampton, who she says can “go below the belt” with her insults.

“The fight got out of hand… It was very disrespectful from both sides. We both went for each other,” Burruss said.

When asked if she would seriously consider appearing in Peacock’s popular spin-off, The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, the performer was blunt about why she would turn down the offer.

“I don’t really think that’s for me and it’s not that I think there’s anything wrong with it, I just feel like the people I probably would have seen myself [RHUGT] with, have already done it,” she said, referring to castmates Cynthia Bailey and Kenya Moore.

Burruss, who rose to fame in the 1990s R&B vocal group Xscape, joined the cast of Real Housewives of Atlanta in its second season.

She has since become the longest-serving cast member of the series.