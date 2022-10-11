Rhino is left in a spin and unsteady on its feet after charging into a truck

<!–

Footage has been captured of a rhino colliding with a truck on a highway in India, leaving the animal dazed but unharmed by the incident.

The video shows the armored beast attacking the side of the moving vehicle, the impact sending the animal into a spin as the truck tries to swerve out of its way.

After sliding to the ground while trying to recover from the crash, the rhino manages to return to the safety of the surrounding forest.

The incident took place in the Kaziranga National Park area of ​​Assam, with the footage posted on Twitter on October 9 by Himanta Biswa Sarma, the region’s chief minister, who launched this year’s tourist season in the park on September 22.

Taking to Twitter, Sarma confirmed that the driver had been punished, writing: ‘Rhinos are our special friends; we do not allow any violation of their space.

‘In this unfortunate incident at Haldibari, the rhinoceros survived; vehicle intercepted and fined.’

A debate was raised on the social media platform over who was to blame for the incident, with many coming to the defense of the driver.

‘How can you blame the truck driver and fine him? I’ve watched the video 10 times (and) still couldn’t … find his fault,’ one user said.

A rhino drives into the side of a truck on a highway in Kaziranga National Park in India

The rhino is sent spinning after colliding with the truck, which was confirmed at speed

Unsteady on its feet, the animal falls after trying to recover from the incident

The rhino was discovered afterwards, apparently unharmed from the impact

However, Indian media Indian media reported that the speed limit of the road is 25 mph, but the truck was traveling at 32 mph.

Meanwhile, while some blamed the developers of the road for placing it so close to the wildlife sanctuary, Mr Sarma confirmed in his tweet that a solution was on the way with plans. to build a ‘special 32 km (20-mile) elevated corridor’ across the reserve.

Elevated roadways are common in protected areas and bypass the habitats of local wildlife.

The park’s history dates back to 1904, when Baroness Curzon of Kedleston, wife of the Viceroy of India, requested that her husband take measures to protect the rhinos the area was famous for after she struggled to spot a single.

A year later, a protected forest region was established in the area, which was initially closed to visitors. It was expanded over the years and was gradually named a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1985.