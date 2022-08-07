Rhino and zebra babies become best mates at animal sanctuary in South Africa after being orphaned

Adorable photos show the ‘life-saving’ friendship of seven-month-old rhinoceros Daisy and zebra Modjadji, who were both rescued by an orphaned animal shelter in South Africa.

Daisy and Modjadji, whose name means “rain queen,” were both nursed back to health at the Care For Wild animal sanctuary in the Barberton Nature Reserve near the South African border with Eswatini.

The shelter has regularly shared photo and video updates of the couple’s recovery and budding friendship on their Instagram page.

The inseparable friends were often photographed cuddling during their long stint in the ICU, while videos showed them taking walks and dinnertime together.

Modjadji’s love and hugs have been described as ‘life-saving’ for little Daisy, who arrived at the shelter in a very bad way.

Baby zebra Modjaji, herself only a few weeks old, stayed by Daisy’s side during her long recovery in the ICU at the Care For Wild animal shelter. Pictured here in January

Care For Wild Animal Sanctuary in the Barberton Nature Reserve near the South African border with Eswatini shares regular updates on Daisy (left) and Modjadji’s (right) friendship. This June Instagram post was captioned, “Why do these two always look like they’re up to nothing!” The post celebrated that both animals were released from the ICU after six months

An appreciation message to Modjaji in January read: ‘This little orphaned zebra has been a life saver, always ready for her rhino friend.

‘Modjadji is still a baby himself. She is just over eight weeks old and also drinks milk around the clock every three hours.

Found alone and barely alive after heavy rains and storms, Modjadji was taken to the ICU.

“Very compromised and with severe anemia, she received a blood transfusion from another zebra that saved her life.

“Much stronger now, Modjadji watches over our smallest rhinoceros orphan and we love her so much!”

The pair have been ‘inseparable’ since they were introduced to each other last December, going for walks, drinking their milk together and cuddling before bed.

Daisy and Modjadji (pictured in January) will eventually be reunited with their own species, but “their unique friendship will always be an essential part of their rehabilitation journey,” the reserve said.

Care For Wild said both Daisy and Modjadji “just love their milk,” which they get every two to three hours, day and night.

Daisy was found less than a month after her companion Modjadji and was rescued during routine surgery in Kruger National Park in early December.

She was only 12 hours old, still wet from the womb and her umbilical cord still attached.

Daisy could not stand, had a ‘nasty umbilical cord infection’ and was extremely weak and vulnerable.

The baby rhinoceros received a plasma transfusion to boost her immune system and was cared for 24 hours a day in the Intensive Care Unit for several months.

Daisy was rescued in early December when she was just 12 hours old during routine surgery in Kruger National Park. Pictured here at seven days old getting her two hour milk bottle fed

When Daisy turned seven months old on July 9, the shelter shared the following message on their Instagram: “On this date, 7 months ago, the smallest rhino calf landed on the Care For Wild helipad.

‘She took her first steps in the ICU. The months that followed would be some of the toughest and most challenging we’ve experienced yet.

“Daisy took us and the vets on a learning curve like never before.

Despite being so big, she climbed into the hearts of thousands around the world with her dinosaur ears, drooping lips and resilience to survive.

She has gained international attention for the plight of rhinoceroses and will forever hold a special place in our hearts.

Modjadji, who herself had a difficult start to her life, took Daisy under her wing in the ICU. Pictured: Modjadji in June, enjoying the last warm rays of the winter sun before the cold night ahead

One day she will be old enough and strong enough to participate in the rewilding and release program. She still has a long way to go for now, but she’s definitely galloping in the right direction!’

Care For Wild said that while Daisy and Modjadji remain very close to each other, the long-term goal is “a successful introduction into their natural ecosystems with their own species.”

The shelter said: “While Daisy will eventually join the other orphaned rhinoceroses and Modjadji will return to a herd of zebras, their unique friendship will always be an essential part of their rehabilitation journey.”