Rhiana Powell, one-eyed brain tumor survivor, reveals cruel reactions from strangers

A woman who lost an eye in life-saving surgery says strangers treat her like a “zoo animal” or “scary movie monster.”

Rhiana Powell, 34, lost her left eye after a last-chance operation by Australian neurosurgeon Charlie Teo in 2017 to remove an aggressive tumor growing between her optic nerve and her brain.

His eye socket has been covered with fur, and his new appearance has led to a series of cruel interactions.

Rhiana Powell (pictured left) poses with controversial neurosurgeon Charlie Teo (pictured right) after lifesaving surgery to remove a tumor

The signs of cancer that doctors missed A general feeling of being ‘off’ Numbness on the left side of the face Feeling as if your face is being electrified or tasered

“I’ve been called a monster, and people will actively avoid me like I’m a wild animal,” Ms. Powell he told news.com.au.

He said that while the children sometimes stared, at least they are open to learning about what happened.

The adults in the hand are much more cruel.

‘They think I’m a bum and treat me like a character from a nightmare horror movie. They cover their eyes with their hands and walk away from me,” he said.

Ms Powell, who is from Perth but now lives in Sydney, said she had caught people sneaking photos of her using their phones.

‘It’s not like I’m an animal in a zoo. You don’t need to take pictures of me,’ she said.

Before he was diagnosed with terminal brain cancer in 2016, he had long felt that there was something “off” about his body.

The previously healthy young woman, a fan of fashion and beauty products, would experience a strange numbness on the left side of her face, but doctors thought it could be the result of previous trauma to her nervous system.

The sensation did not go away, but rather increased in intensity, it felt like an electric shock which Ms. Powell thought was like being tasered.

When doctors finally diagnosed the tumor, Powell was given only three months to live.

Ms. Powell (pictured before her 2017 operation) has a keen interest in beauty products.

Ms Powell, who lost her left eye due to the operation, says that adults are often worse at reacting to it than children.

Due to the delicate position of the tumor and the high probability that something could go wrong, the surgeons refused to operate.

The only one who would go through with the risky procedure was Dr. Teo, a controversial surgeon currently unable to practice in Australia, famous for taking on high-risk operations that others would not.

Ms. Powell, who was not even 30 at the time, crowdfunded the $150,000 needed to perform the surgery.

Although the surgery saved his life, he has had serious complications.

Mrs. Powell can’t lie down because brain fluid is leaking from her ears and mouth.

This is because there is a whole in the membrane that protects the brain and spinal cord, which also means you get crippling headaches.

Ms. Powell has suffered complications from her surgery and is unable to lie down or brain fluid may leak from her ears and mouth.

Ms Powell, who mentions her occupation as a manager and babysitter at an au pair agency, says her new appearance can be a challenge.

“Some moments are more difficult than others when it comes to my confidence,” he said. ‘I still get excited about hair and makeup, and I enjoy getting ready. I usually call this a mask.

She confided that it hadn’t been a big hindrance in her romantic life as she was “meeting men and having fun.”