Rhian Sugden slips into a pink swimsuit while husband Oliver Mellor goes topless in Sardinia

She is currently enjoying a romantic getaway with husband Oliver Mellor on the sun-kissed island of Sardinia.

And Rhian Sugden took to her Instagram on Friday as she and her beau, who she married in 2018, cuddled up for a sweet snap, gushing that he was “her person.”

The model, 35, looked stunning as she slipped into a pink bathing suit as her blonde locks fell over her shoulders.

Lovebirds: Rhian Sugden, 35, slipped into a pink swimsuit as husband Oliver Mellor went shirtless as they soaked up the sun during their romantic getaway in Sardinia on Friday

Lief: Rhian gushed that her beau, whom she married in 2018, was her ‘person’

Rhian’s newly sun-kissed skin bulged against the bright color of her suit as she showcased her natural beauty by going makeup-free.

Meanwhile, former Corrie star Oliver, 41, showed off his bulging biceps in nothing but a pair of swim shorts.

The handsome actor wore his dark hair smooth to the side as she rested her hand on his wife’s knee.

Cooling down: Oliver later shared a photo as they cool off with cocktails in the pool

Later, the blond beauty could be seen enjoying a massage at her hotel, which she said was “lavish.”

It comes after it was recently revealed that she was diagnosed with anxiety due to a phobia about being sick.

The star first spoke about her anxiety diagnosis and revealed her lifelong phobia of being sick, which started when she was just three years old, caused panic attacks and left her in the hospital.

Speaking with former Love Island star Dr Alex George on the Stompcast podcastRhian admitted that her phobia of being sick has taken over her life and that even her husband has struggled to cope with her panic attacks and anxiety.

Relaxation: The blonde beauty could then be seen enjoying a massage at her hotel which she stated was “loop . used to be

Rhian revealed that her anxiety has affected much of her life for over 30 years – from avoiding getting on the school bus, to stopping her vacations abroad and eating most food, leaving her severely underweight. got.

For years, medics struggled to help the model, but after she decided to try several therapies herself — including shock therapy and hypnotherapy — she said more recently that she was finally starting to learn how to cope better.

Rhian explains, “I’ve been diagnosed with anxiety over the past five years. But I’ve had it since I was about three or four years old and it wasn’t really a thing then.

Candid: Speaking with former Love Island star Dr. Alex George on the Stompcast podcast, Rhian admitted her phobia of being sick has taken over her life

“For as long as I can remember, I’ve had it bad. I feel like it has taken over a big part of my life, but it stems from a phobia of being sick.

Rhian explained that hypnotherapy helped bring back memories from her childhood, including witnessing a dinner lady at her school being sick, which helped her understand when the phobia started.

Asked by Dr. Alex George, the former Love Island contestant who is now a UK Youth Mental Health Ambassador within the Department for Education, whether it was the act of vomiting that affected her, Rhian said: ‘All around it. No disease in general – only sick specifically.

“Every time I say to people ‘oh, I have this fear of being sick’, they say ‘oh, I hate being sick’. But it’s not the same.

“It’s like being terrified of spiders and not knowing when it will appear. If I get too hot and start to feel sick – panic attack.