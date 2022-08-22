Rhian Sugden reveals she has been diagnosed with anxiety stemming from phobia of being sick

Model and former Celebrity Big Brother star Rhian Sugden reveals she has been diagnosed with anxiety due to a phobia about being sick.

The 35-year-old star first spoke about her anxiety diagnosis, revealing her lifelong phobia of being sick, which started when she was just three years old, causing panic attacks and leaving her in the hospital.

Speaking with former Love Island star Dr Alex George on the Stompcast podcastRhian admitted that her phobia of being sick has taken over her life and even her husband, former Coronation Street actor Oliver Mellor, has struggled to cope with her panic attacks and anxiety.

Rhian revealed that her anxiety has affected much of her life for over 30 years – from avoiding getting on the school bus, to stopping her vacations abroad and eating most food, leaving her severely underweight. got.

For years, medics struggled to help the model, but after she decided to try several therapies herself — including shock therapy and hypnotherapy — she said more recently that she was finally starting to learn how to cope better.

Rhian explains, “I’ve been diagnosed with anxiety over the past five years. But I’ve had it since I was about three or four years old and it wasn’t really a thing then.

“For as long as I can remember, I’ve had it bad. I feel like it has taken over a big part of my life, but it stems from a phobia of being sick.

“I have ideas where it comes from because I’ve had so many different types of therapy over the years. I’ve had hypnotherapy, CBT (cognitive behavioral therapy), shock therapy.

“And they somehow pushed me back — something I never thought was possible. I thought this was just ridiculous talk, but they managed to get memories out of me that I didn’t know I had. That was hypnotherapy that did that.

Rhian explained that hypnotherapy helped bring back childhood memories, including witnessing a dinner lady at her school who was sick, and helped her understand when the phobia started.

Asked by Dr. Alex George, the former Love Island contestant who is now a UK Youth Mental Health Ambassador within the Department for Education, whether it was the act of vomiting that affected her, Rhian said: ‘All around it. No disease in general – only sick specifically.

“Every time I say to people ‘oh I have this fear of being sick’ they say ‘oh I hate being sick’. But it’s not the same.

“It’s like being terrified of spiders and not knowing when it will appear. If I get too hot and start to feel sick – panic attack.

‘I only recently started eating Chinese, Indian food, fish. This is all from the last five years. I’m afraid of getting food poisoning.

“Like drinking, I never get drunk blindly.

‘I’d be at home crying over the sink every night – it haunts my mom and dad – crying over the sink, heaving, and going ‘I’m getting sick, I’m getting sick, please tell me I’m not getting sick ‘.

“And they would take me back and forth from the doctor. I was so skinny because I wouldn’t eat that much.

‘And the doctor just said ‘she has stomach problems, that’s why she doesn’t eat’.

“So they gave me antihistamines, with the side effect of being hungry, and they gave me fiber gel to help me go to the bathroom. And that’s all they would give me – they didn’t see it as fear.’

Rhian added that Oliver, who has been married for four years, is getting “better” at dealing with her anxiety, but added that “he gets very frustrated because he is clearly there when I have a panic attack. And I’m like, ‘You need to call an ambulance.”‘

‘Recently, when I had a panic attack, my heart rate went up to 192 from resting 69. I thought ‘I’m going to give myself a heart attack and then I’m going to choke on my own illness’.

“The number of times I’ve looked at myself in the mirror and ‘what’s wrong with you’.”

Rhian said that although she has only been ill four times in her life, she gets caught up in a vicious spiral of her anxiety that triggers panic attacks, leaving her feeling nauseous.

‘I’m shaking. I sometimes shake violently, and I feel like I can’t catch my breath and I feel like I’m being strangled, making me feel sick. So that creates more panic. And I can’t seem to figure it out.

“The run up to it is very traumatic…I’ve been so close to ambulances at times.”

She said she has only recently been able to talk about her fear without arousing it.

She said, “A lot of people with emetophobia, the fear of getting sick, can’t talk about it. But I think I’ve done so much research on it now, and it’s so popular that I can talk about it.

“It’s the build-up that’s worse because I think I’m going to choke. I don’t know where I’m going to do it. I must have buckets and bins in the bedroom.

“If I’m really sick it’s fine, but after that I’m traumatized and I think ‘I can’t go through that again’.

She told Dr. George on his Stompcast podcast: ‘Medical professionals, I don’t think they believe the phobia is something that can do so much damage.

“There have been times when I myself have been hospitalized for refusing to eat because I was afraid of getting sick.

‘I did exposure therapy. They made me put cold soup in my mouth and pretend I was sick. That was traumatic.

Rhian said it was hypnotherapy that eventually helped get to the root of her problem and led to her anxiety diagnosis five years ago.

‘I now have a better quality of life. If you had talked to me when I was 20, 21, I wouldn’t have been abroad, I couldn’t get on a plane, I couldn’t eat food. I only ate bread and chips – so underweight, so unhealthy.’

Listen to the full interview on the Stompcast podcast.